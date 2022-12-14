College Station football cousins Shane and Jaydon Bellows making most of season together

For Shane and Jaydon Bellows, this season of College Station Cougar football has been special for a lot of reasons.

The Cougars won a share of the District 11-5A Division I title, scratched and clawed their way through the playoffs and are now headed back to the Class 5A-I state title game.

Shane and Jaydon have played key roles in all of it during what has been the first time that the cousins have gotten to take the field together in any sport.

“It’s honestly surreal,” Shane said. “We call everybody our brothers, and we call it a brotherhood. Whenever you’re playing with somebody that you’re blood related to, it just adds a little extra value to it whenever you walk out there with them. It’s really special.”

Shane is a senior, while Jaydon is a junior. The two said they were briefly both on the varsity roster last season around the same time but didn’t spend much time as teammates. They had a feeling this year could be different, and the unique opportunity to play together pushed them even harder during the offseason.

They both play linebacker, and while they weren’t originally planning on working out together, they have found the experience fun.

“It kind of created a little bit of competition, almost brotherly love a little bit because we’re cousins and we spend so much time together,” Shane said. “We know at the end of the day it was best man wins, so as long as we’re winning games, we didn’t really care who was out there.”

Both Bellows have made plenty of plays for the Cougar defense this year.

Jaydon has played in all 15 games this season and has 111 tackles. Shane has played in 12 games this season with 62 tackles, including 10 for a loss.

“A fearless mentality,” College Station defensive coordinator Chance Locklear said of what makes them good linebackers. “Both of them play the game fearlessly. They are willing to be physical and aggressive. They don’t wait for someone to come hit them. They want to go deliver the shot.”

The hard-hitting Bellows have even combined to make a two-man wrecking crew on some of those tackles this season.

Jaydon says one his favorites was sacking Leander’s quarterback with his cousin. Shane agreed it was a good one and added that he went low while Jaydon went high on the play, which created a perfect family memento.

“We got a picture out of it,” Shane said. “That was pretty cool.”

Individually, Shane highlighted Jaydon’s two interceptions as his favorite plays that his cousin has made this season. Jaydon had interceptions the last two weeks with a 21-yard interception return against Smithson Valley and an 18-yard return against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

Jaydon’s teammates jokingly told him that he looked slow during his return against Smithson Valley, and it remains a running joke among the team. But Jaydon wants to set the record straight on his speed and points to his favorite play of Shane’s as proof. Shane had an interception of his own against Georgetown in October but only returned his 3 yards.

“I thought he ran slower than me,” Jaydon laughed.

With one game left in the season and Shane’s high school career, the cousins are hoping to end the season on a high note. The Cougars (13-2) will take on Aledo (13-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Adding more family ties to it, Jaydon’s older brother Jordon was a starting safety on College Station’s 2017 state championship team that beat Aledo 20-19 for the 5A-II title. Jaydon attended the game, and Shane remembers watching it on TV.

“That experience was crazy,” Jaydon said. “I’m glad that we’re getting to experience the same thing together.”

Jaydon said that he’s been talking with Jordon this week about playing Aledo and that Jordon has been even watching game film on YouTube to help out.

Shane and Jaydon expect a big cheering section of family members like they’ve had all season long with both sides of the family making the trip to Arlington.

“It’s awesome being able to look up there and pick out 5-10 people that are there for you,” Shane said. “It’s pretty cool.”