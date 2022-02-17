College Station football coach Steve Huff leaving for Decatur

College Station football coach Steve Huff was hired as Decatur's new head football coach and athletic director in a special board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Huff, who started the College Station football program in 2012, told players and coaches of his departure earlier Thursday.
"Coach Huff has been a constant positive influence on the students of College Station High School since it opened in 2012," College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale said in a statement. "The level of success and competitiveness his teams brought to the football field was incredible, and his leadership of the athletic programs at the school allowed them all to succeed at a high level. I would personally like to thank Steve for the effort he poured into College Station ISD and for the impact he made on the thousands of students and families who were fortunate to have developed relationships with him both on and off the field. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.
"The athletic department at CSHS has had tremendous success and much of that is due to the continuity and positive culture among the staff," Martindale added in regards to finding Huff's replacement. "Our intent is to determine the best way to provide a seamless transition to continue on a path of success for the Cougar Athletic Department."
In eight seasons as a varsity program, Huff led the Cougars to an 88-19 record, highlighted by a Class 5A Division II state championship in 2017. College Station advanced to the Class 5A Division I state title game this past season, going 15-1. College Station won four district championships and made the playoffs in all eight seasons under Huff.
Decatur is a Class 4A Division I program. The Eagles went 4-7 in 2021, advancing to the bi-district playoffs. Huff replaces Ty Lang, who served as Decatur's interim head coach in 2021 after Mike Fuller resigned last summer.