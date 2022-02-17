College Station football coach Steve Huff leaving for Decatur

"Coach Huff has been a constant positive influence on the students of College Station High School since it opened in 2012," College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale said in a statement. "The level of success and competitiveness his teams brought to the football field was incredible, and his leadership of the athletic programs at the school allowed them all to succeed at a high level. I would personally like to thank Steve for the effort he poured into College Station ISD and for the impact he made on the thousands of students and families who were fortunate to have developed relationships with him both on and off the field. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.