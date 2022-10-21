College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play

GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.

It was a sign of things to come as the Eagles outscored College Station 35-3 in the first half.

The Cougars (6-2, 4-1) fumbled deep in Georgetown territory on the ensuing drive, and the Eagles recovered.

Georgetown took over on its own 32-yard line and drove eight plays for a score, cashing in with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Booras to wide receiver Westin Bruce for a 14-0 lead.

The Cougars got some momentum back thanks to an interception by linebacker Shane Bellows that set College Station up on the Georgetown 39. The Cougars were unable to find the end zone and were forced to settle for an 18-yard field goal.

Booras and Bruce linked up again for a 10-yard touchdown pass to extend Georgetown’s lead to 21-3.

Booras threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns overall.

Georgetown running back Andrew Petter capped off the first half with two rushing touchdowns. His scores came from 5 and 9 yards out.

The Cougars fought back with 35 points in the second half.

College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown led the way with three rushing touchdowns all in the third quarter. The Cougars opened the half with an eight play, 64-yard drive capped by a 3-yard TD run from Martinez-Brown.

The Cougar defense, which didn’t forced any punts in the first half, forced its first three-and-out on Georgetown’s next offensive possession. The Cougars took advantage as Martinez-Brown ran up the middle for 5 yards then burst free on a 76-yard scamper to cut the Eagles’ lead to 35-17.

Martinez-Brown later scored on a 3-yard run with 15 seconds remaining in the third. He finished with 247 yards and three scores on 27 carries.

With momentum on their side down 35-17, the Cougars suffered a costly turnover deep in their own territory that Georgetown converted into points. Four plays after the turnover, Booras faked a handoff to Petter and ran up the middle untouched 28 yards for a score.

Booras later connected with Dickmann on another touchdown pass to open the fourth quarter for a 42-24 lead.

Cade Corcoran came in at quarterback late in the second half and tossed two touchdown passes for College Station. Corcoran connected with Jackson Verdugo on a 15-yard score and hit Zach Dang on the final play of the game for another TD.

College Station hosts A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. next Friday.