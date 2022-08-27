College Station drops season opener to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27

ALLEN — Missed chances on offense kept College Station from keeping pace with Lucas Lovejoy in the Cougars’ season-opening 52-27 loss to the Leopards on Saturday night in the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium.

In both halves, College Station had ample scoring chances but couldn’t convert. A missed field goal and an interception in Lovejoy territory cost the Cougars key scoring chances during the first half. Lovejoy, ranked second in Class 5A Division II, scored 24 points in the second quarter and had 28 unanswered points in the first half to build a three-score lead heading into halftime. College Station’s first two drives of the third quarter ended in the red zone, but the Cougars were left empty-handed both times.

“If we don’t make mistakes in this game ... at least three more times we should’ve had touchdowns in there, and all of a sudden it’s a very competitive game against an outstanding team in Week 1,” College Station first-year head coach Stoney Pryor said. “So we’ve got to eliminate those mistakes to put us in contention for district titles and championships and playoff wins.”

Lovejoy’s offense was as good as advertised as the Leopards racked up 517 total yards. Quarterback Brayden Haagle finished the night 25-of-32 passing for 334 yards and four touchdowns. The Leopards trio of SMU recruit Jaxson Lavender, LSU recruit Kyle Parker and Parker Livingstone combined for 23 catches, 281 yards and four touchdowns.

“Their team is very balanced,” Pryor said. “They do a great job. Their offense is solid, clearly, and they throw the ball well. They catch the ball well, and they run the ball well. They’re balanced on offense, and they’re balanced between offense and defense.”

Without standout running back Marquise Collins, who announced Monday he would miss the season with an injury, College Station struggled to establish a consistent run game. The Cougars finished with just 91 rushing yards against a strong Leopard defensive line. Anthony Trevino carried the load, rushing for 88 yards on 21 carries. Collins attended the game and wore a brace on his left leg.

“I thought Anthony ran really well,” Pryor said. “I thought when we put Aydan [Martinez-Brown] back there he ran really well. I think that we’ll have to mix the play up a little bit more than we expected a week ago, because where Marquise can probably carry it a little bit more, we’ll have to work on [that] because Anthony’s a smaller body. He’s scrappy and he’s quick, gets through the gaps, but we’ll continue to work on that.”

Senior quarterback Jackson Ingram started for College Station and completed 13 of 18 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Junior Arrington Maiden played the second half for the Cougars and went 9-of-13 passing for 179 yards. In the fourth quarter, Maiden had touchdown passes of 58 yards and 49 yards to Beau Kortan and Paden Cashion, respectively.

“Arrington did a good job in the second half,” Pryor said. “He came in ... he throws the ball well, and he’s good on his feet. Sometimes just a change-up does a good job, and the kids responded to that well.”

A botched snap on a punt attempt by Lovejoy gave College Station the ball at the 1-yard line in the first quarter. The Cougars capitalized on the miscue and took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trevino with 6:56 left in the opening period. It was mostly all Leopards for the remainder of the half, though.

Momentum almost began to swing in the Cougars’ favor after their 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zach Dang that cut the Leopards’ lead to 28-14 with 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Lovejoy answered fast, though, and went 39 yards to set up a 41-yard field goal with 2 seconds to go in the half.

Lovejoy ran 85 plays overall, and the Leopards wore down the College Station defense in the second half. Lovejoy pulled ahead by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter.

College Station returns home next Friday to host Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, a TAPPS Division I school ranked No. 7 in Texas Football’s private school rankings. Pryor said he hopes the Cougars can take from this loss what their 2017 state championship team took from a season-opening loss to state-ranked Austin Westlake.

“It was an extremely difficult game,” Pryor said. “Both teams did well, and Westlake beat us and players on that team, after the season, defined that as a turning point back in Week 1 when they realized: One, we’re really good, and two, we’re not there yet. If our players can believe that we’re pretty good and that we’re not there yet, that’s what they need to believe. And hopefully we can be talking at Thanksgiving.”