College Station DL Korbin Johnson commits to Midwestern State

College Station defensive linemen Korbin Johnson, left, celebrates a sack against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last Saturday in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Logan Hannigan-Downs

College Station defensive lineman Korbin Johnson announced his commitment to Midwestern State on Wednesday, via his Twitter.

In two seasons on the defensive line, Johnson racked up 120 total tackles, nine sacks and 51 tackles for a loss in 31 games.

