College Station DL Korbin Johnson commits to Midwestern State

College Station defensive lineman Korbin Johnson announced his commitment to Midwestern State on Wednesday, via his Twitter.
In two seasons on the defensive line, Johnson racked up 120 total tackles, nine sacks and 51 tackles for a loss in 31 games.
College Station defensive lineman Korbin Johnson announced his commitment to Midwestern State on Wednesday, via his Twitter.
In two seasons on the defensive line, Johnson racked up 120 total tackles, nine sacks and 51 tackles for a loss in 31 games.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Bryan senior offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra announced his commitment to Navarro College on Wednesday night via Twitter.
Rudder senior wide receiver Kevin Holmes committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday via Twitter.
Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield coached A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and…
The future is bright in the Brazos Valley and the 25th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team is a great indicator of that. With only five s…
Mary Hardin-Baylor All-America quarterback and Milano graduate Kyle King signed Tuesday with the Saarland Hurricanes of the German Football League.
Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield was at A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.