College Station defense leaning on senior linebacker Jaxson Slanker

“I know he’s going to get it done,” Locklear said of Slanker’s ability to adjust and lead. “He’s going to get our front set the way it needs to be set. He’s going to get the stunts called. He’s going to have all of those things ready to go.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound inside linebacker, who grew up attending games at Cougar Field, said he never expected to be one of the seniors on the field whom he used to look up to as a kid. Now that he’s become just that, Locklear said Slanker also is serving as a good mentor for the underclassmen.

“He’s always complementary about effort and what they’re doing, so that’s a big plus,” Locklear said. “When they see one of your best players doing it, it transfers over.”

Slanker took on a bigger leadership role last season when the coaching staff moved him from outside to inside linebacker during two-a-days. Locklear said it was a big change for Slanker, who was used to letting other players take the lead on game days.

But Slanker rose to the challenge and quickly found a love for his new position. Locklear said Slanker’s demeanor on the field also began to change.