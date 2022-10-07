College Station defense leads way in 17-0 shutout of Cedar Park

It was business as usual for the College Station defense Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cougars shut out the Cedar Park Timberwolves 17-0 in District 11-5A Division I play at Cougar Field.

It was a quick start for the Cougars (5-1, 3-0) as Ayden Martinez-Brown, who finished with 241 yards on 31 carries, scored on a 4-yard run to cap an eight-play, 47-yard drive after Connor Young recovered his own onside kick to start the game.

The fireworks quickly fizzled as College Station turned the ball over on downs on each of its next two possessions, but the Cougar defense forced a three and out on each of the Timberwolves’ three first-quarter possessions.

College Station’s defense then made the play of the game as Kolton Griswold returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the second quarter.

“He’s a great player, a guy who the coaches have confidence in, his teammates have confidence in,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said of his senior captain. “It’s well-founded as he’s a good player, a good team guy within his individual excellence.”

The defensive battle continued as the Timberwolves (1-5, 1-2) and Cougars traded stops with the Cougars forcing a Cedar Park punt with 53 seconds left in the first half after a Korbin Johnson sack.

With the Cougars taking over at their own 18-yard line with under a minute to go, junior quarterback Arrington Maiden marched the Cougars to the Cedar Park 43, but the Timberwolves broke up a deep pass on third down at their 6, leading to College Station’s fourth turnover on downs.

“We took some risks tonight and went for it on some fourth-down attempts with some trickery and a few different big plays,” Pryor said. “Some of those didn’t work out. I think that we continue to try those things, and hopefully they open up things down the line.”

After trading punts on both teams’ first possessions of the second half, the Cougar offense set up a 25-yard field goal by Young to give College Station a three-score lead with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

After both teams traded big punts, Cedar Park seemed poised to take advantage of a Cougar fumble at the College Station 36, but the Cougar defense answered the call once again, pushing back Cedar Park 3 yards on three plays and forcing a punt on another three-and-out.

“To get the win on the back of our defense was fantastic,” Pryor said. “When we got up 17, our defense played lights out. That was a great cushion for us.”

After another Cedar Park three-and-out, the Cougars drove deep into Timberwolves’ territory before fumbling the ball for the second time of the night at their opponents’ 21.

College Station’s defense forced one last Cedar Park punt, and after Martinez-Brown rumbled for a first down, College Station took a knee to end the victory.

College Station will host the Leander Glenn Grizzlies at 7 p.m. next Friday with both teams tied for first place in 11-5A-I with A&M Consolidated at 3-0. The game will be the Cougar’s Homecoming.