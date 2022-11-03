College Station captures share of 11-5A-I title with 42-14 win over Hendrickson

PFLUGERVILLE — At least part of a district football championship is coming to College Station.

For now, the 10th-ranked College Station Cougars can celebrate winning a share of its second-straight district title and fifth in the school’s nine-year history as a varsity program after they closed the regular season with a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson at The Pfield on Thursday night.

The waiting game begins to see if the Cougars (8-2, 6-1) are the lone winners of the District 11-5A Division I title or if they will share with A&M Consolidated or Georgetown. The Tigers and Eagles play Friday.

“I talked to the guys pregame and said nobody wanted to lose the Lovejoy game, nobody wanted to lose to Georgetown, but in the summer if any of us could’ve drawn up what we wanted to be playing for, it was a district title in the last game of the year,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “So we had that opportunity. We just needed to seize it, and they did.”

College Station got off to a sluggish start and trailed 7-6 after the first quarter, but the Cougars clamped down on defense, were strong in special teams and got things going in the run game to score 36 unanswered points.

Persistent pressure on punt block in the third quarter allowed the Cougars to capitalize on short fields on their three third-quarter drives as Hendrickson struggled to punt into a strong wind.

Up 22-7 at halftime, College Station continued to build its lead when Aydan Martinez-Brown scored on a 7-yard run with 10:35 left in the third quarter. Tony Hamilton then hammered his way through for a 1-yard score on the Cougars’ next drive. Martinez-Brown led the Cougars with 104 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. Hamilton only had two carries, but both were touchdowns.

Arrington Maiden hit Jackson Verdugo on a 45-yard touchdown pass to put College Station ahead 42-7. Verdugo was the Cougars’ leading receiver with 119 yards on six catches.

“I told our guys I’m going to petition to move halftime between the first and second quarter, because I think halftime is something that is good for us,” Pryor said. “We want to regroup, make some adjustments we want to make on both sides of the ball, but we were still winning at halftime by a couple of scores, and I think there was a businesslike component to it, because we had a chance for a home-field advantage in the playoffs. We had a chance for part of a district title or maybe the whole district title depending on how everything plays out.”

The Cougar defense dominated most of the game. Hendrickson had just 206 yards of offense and 128 came on its two scoring drives. Otherwise, College Station forced six three-and-outs.

“We already knew what they wanted to do and who they wanted to go at,” Hamilton said. “He couldn’t get open, so their other stuff was dead.”

The Cougars trudged through the first quarter and trailed the Hawks 7-6.

Martinez-Brown put College Station ahead 6-0 on a 25-yard TD run with 7:16 left in the first quarter, but the Cougars missed the extra point. Hendrickson responded with a 10-play, 60-yard drive to take the lead and scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Rodriguez to DJ Pinkerton.

Things turned fast in the Cougars’ favor in the second quarter.

After converting a fourth-and-4, Cade Corcoran found Brooks Dewitt on a slant for a 15-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter as College Station regained a 13-7 lead.

Two drives later, Hamilton blocked a punt that went out of the end zone for a safety. The Cougars started their next drive at the Hawk 22-yard line. Four plays later, Hamilton punched in a touchdown from 6 yards to give College Station a 22-7 lead with 2:44 left in the first half.

College Station is guaranteed to be the district’s first or second seed for the playoffs due to the league’s tiebreaker rules. If College Station finishes with the district’s No. 1 seed, it will host Seguin in the bi-district round next week. If the Cougars finish second, they will host San Antonio Wagner.