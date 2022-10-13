College Station, Anderson-Shiro football teams highlight Week 8 slate

We aren’t there just yet, but the high school football playoff picture is starting to become a little clearer here in the Brazos Valley as we head into Week 8.

A 2-1 record last week pushed my record to 11-10 for the season.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Leander Glenn at College Station, 7 p.m. Friday

Three teams sit atop the District 11-5A Division I standings, and two of them are on a collision course Friday.

College Station is 3-0 with wins over Leander, Georgetown East View and last week’s 17-0 win over Cedar Park. The Grizzlies have wins over Pflugerville Hendrickson, Leander and last week’s 31-21 win over East View.

It should be a battle in the trenches Friday at Cougar Stadium as both teams are all about running the ball. The Cougars have had some injuries at the running back position, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown has stepped up and leads the team with 607 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. For Glenn, sophomore running back Dejuan Dugar leads the team with 909 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

College Station is at home and primed to send the home fans happy on Homecoming night.

• Prediction: College Station: 35-10

2. Anderson-Shiro at Warren, 7 p.m. Friday

This matchup features two teams jockeying for position while they still have a shot at a playoff spot.

Anderson-Shiro is 1-2 in District 12-3A Division II after last week’s 35-12 loss to New Waverly. The Owls beat Kountze to open district play and have also lost to Newton. Warren is 0-2 in the district with losses to Newton and New Waverly. The Warriors are coming off a bye.

The Warriors have been led this season by a pair of senior running backs as Scott Jones and Jeremy Smith have combined for 1,157 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. One of Anderson-Shiro’s big playmakers has been quarterback Connor Daley.

The Owls could give their postseason chances a jolt with a road win Friday.

• Prediction: Anderson-Shiro: 24-12

3. Bremond at Granger, 7 p.m. Friday

The Tigers (5-1, 0-1) suffered their first loss of the season last week in the District 13-2A Division II opener against undefeated Chilton, falling 41-30. This week, it’s another dog fight as Bremond takes on a 6-1 Granger squad.

Granger’s only loss so far came in early September in a 36-34 overtime defeat against Thorndale.

The Lions like to establish themselves on the ground as the team is led by senior running back DJ McClelland, who has racked up 995 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

Bremond’s playmakers on offense including quarterback Braylen Wortham, wide receiver Koben Zan and running back Bobby Drake will need to be firing on all cylinders in a game that could turn into an offensive shootout.

• Prediction: Bremond: 42-35

