College Station, A&M Consolidated wrap up Division I pool play at state 7-on-7 tournament

College Station cruised, while A&M Consolidated struggled during pool play in the Division I state 7-on-7 football tournament Friday at Veterans Park.
The Cougars commanded both sides of the ball en route to a 3-0 day, defeating Conroe Grand Oaks 28-6, Midlothian 42-7 and Wolfforth Frenship 48-6. College Station will face Tyler in the first round of the championship bracket at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Seldom did offensive drives not end in touchdowns for the Cougars. Quarterback Jett Huff called plays from the field and found a number of receivers for touchdowns, including Houston Thomas, Dalton Carnes, Beau Kortan, Kash Richter, Nate Palmer and Adian Porras.
“On offense, it’s really just Jett calling the right play on first down,” Thomas said. “He’s getting us 5to 10 yards, so it’s easy to make the first down on third.”
While the Cougars’ offense was electric, it was their defensive effort that drew the most buzz on the field. Linebacker Harrison Robinson led the charge with three interceptions over the three games as College Station allowed just two touchdowns Friday. Robinson said the Cougars’ experience and communication led to their success.
“We communicate way more on the field than other teams do," Robinson said. “Every big play creates more energy, and the more energy we have, it raises our tone.”
The Cougars look to make a run at their second state 7-on-7 championship Saturday.
“Last year, not playing really hurt us, because we had a good squad, so it’s very important for us to come back out here and ... we’re just trying to win the whole thing,” Thomas said. “I’m happy we got off to a good start.”
TIGERS STRUGGLE
Pool play didn’t go as planned for Consol with the reigning Division I champions going 0-3 in Pool O. Still, the day came with one big plus for the Tigers, who gained some clarity at quarterback following Brodie Daniels’ six-touchdown performance.
Daniels and incoming freshman Will Hargett are exchanging snaps under center as Consol looks to replace former starting quarterback Kyle Willis.
“I felt pretty good,” Daniels said. “I still get to go in at receiver at some points, but it’s been an adjustment coming back to quarterback not having played it in a pretty long time. It’s a big role to fill, but I’m ready for it.”
Daniels connected twice with Tyndall McNamara in Consol’s first two losses to Denton Guyer 32-6 and Klein Cain 20-6 as the offense struggled to find a rhythm early.
“I’d say [our offense is] doing fine, but we’re two games [in] and only scoring 12 points,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “That’s not very good. We have a lot of things to work on, but it’s all about putting the pads on and getting ready for two-a-days this season.”
Regardless of the struggles, Daniels said after the Klein Cain game that he was confident Consol could shake off any fatigue and have fun against Midland Christian to close out pool play. The Tigers did just that.
Consol rallied to tie the score at 14, but Midland Christian used speed to beat defenders for a 28-14 lead just before halftime.
Midland scored two TDs midway through the second half and Consol stayed close with two more scores as Daniels found Christian Dalsing deep in the end zone twice. Despite Consol’s comeback, Midland scored again late in the half and held on for a 41-32 victory.
The Tigers will face Prosper in the first round of the Division I consolation bracket at 8 a.m Saturday.
“They’re going to have to keep their heads up and get ready," Fedora said. "7-on-7 isn’t real football, but we want to see them get better and doing the things they need to do. They have to concentrate and be ready to play [Saturday].”