College Station, A&M Consolidated wrap up Division I pool play at state 7-on-7 tournament

“I’d say [our offense is] doing fine, but we’re two games [in] and only scoring 12 points,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “That’s not very good. We have a lot of things to work on, but it’s all about putting the pads on and getting ready for two-a-days this season.”

Regardless of the struggles, Daniels said after the Klein Cain game that he was confident Consol could shake off any fatigue and have fun against Midland Christian to close out pool play. The Tigers did just that.

Consol rallied to tie the score at 14, but Midland Christian used speed to beat defenders for a 28-14 lead just before halftime.

Midland scored two TDs midway through the second half and Consol stayed close with two more scores as Daniels found Christian Dalsing deep in the end zone twice. Despite Consol’s comeback, Midland scored again late in the half and held on for a 41-32 victory.

The Tigers will face Prosper in the first round of the Division I consolation bracket at 8 a.m Saturday.

“They’re going to have to keep their heads up and get ready," Fedora said. "7-on-7 isn’t real football, but we want to see them get better and doing the things they need to do. They have to concentrate and be ready to play [Saturday].”