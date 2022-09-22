College Station, A&M Consolidated football teams dive into District 11-5A-I on Friday

A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora says it’s kind of like the playoffs.

The Tigers and rival College Station Cougars are back in the same district, but outside of each other, District 11-5A Division I is full of largely unfamiliar teams for the College Station schools.

So Fedora’s been telling his team it has to be ready for anything.

“You don’t face a lot of the teams you see in the playoffs year in and year out,” Fedora said. “So you’ve got to get prepared each week being ready.”

College Station begins district play at 7 p.m. Friday against Leander at Cougar Stadium, while Consol will open on the road at Georgetown.

The other district openers include Cedar Park hosting Georgetown East View at 7 p.m. Leander Glenn hosting Pflugerville Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

While both Consol’s and College Station’s head coaches will be learning 11-5A-I this season, they each used nondistrict play to help figure out their own teams.

Fedora says his team’s 31-17 loss to Lufkin two weeks ago helped the Tigers (2-1) see what they needed to work on before the real challenge of district begins.

“[Lufkin is] a talented team, and we got kicked,” Fedora said. “So there were a lot of things we’ve got to get fixed. I think our guys have done a great job during our bye week to get prepared for our real season.”

For College Station (2-1), head coach Stoney Pryor felt the same way about his team’s most recent outing two weeks ago against Temple, a 45-35 victory at Cougar Stadium.

“We had some opportunities in that Temple game ... to show resolve or to turn it in,” Pryor said. “And I thought our kids did a really good job of responding when Temple did well. They’re an athletic and talented team, so when they had successes, that’s always sort of a crossroads where you want to know if you’re going to respond or are you just going to let it happen. And I thought our kids responded well. That was great to see through nondistrict play. That’s what we want to get, the intangibles — that’s what we want to get out of nondistrict play.”

College Station opened with a 52-27 loss to Lucas Lovejoy and beat Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 52-7 in nondistrict play. Consol opened with a 38-13 home victory over Huntsville then topped UANL Monterrey 49-13.

Right now, the rest of the district is hovering around the same record. Leander is 3-0, while Leander Glenn and Georgetown are 2-1 with Consol and College Station. Hendrickson is 1-2, and East View and Cedar Park are 0-3.

Pryor admits that looking around at the new district, it’s hard to tell where everyone stands following nondistrict because of the unfamiliarity with the other schools and who they played.

“I think we’re in a good position,” Pryor said. “I think Consol is obviously a really good team and highly regarded and highly ranked. Georgetown has done a good job. Glenn has done a good job in the nondistrict, and Leander’s 3-0 at this point. I think every game is going to be a good challenge and a good opportunity for our kids to go out and do the things that they’ve been practicing.”