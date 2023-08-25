College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor views the Cougars’ season opener against Lucas Lovejoy like a mid-round playoff game, but with a safety net.

College Station is ranked third in the Class 5A Division I preseason rankings and fresh off a second straight state championship game appearance. Lovejoy is ranked eighth in the 5A-II preseason poll and boasts a number of playmakers. The stalwarts square off in the Tom Landry Classic on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Allen’s Eagle Stadium for the second year in a row.

On paper, this Top-10 matchup is a bona fide banger in Week 1. Future Division I talent will be on both sidelines. Yet, neither team will have the stress of putting their season on the line when they meet on the north side of the Metroplex.

“There’s that kind of pressure late in the season to make sure that we get to keep doing this together for another week,” Pryor said. “We don’t have that situation going on, but clearly [Lovejoy is] ranked very highly and heavily talented and a good program, so that’s the kind of caliber team we like to play and you can go back in our nondistrict history at this school and we’ve played some pretty good teams over the years and those games make us better.”

In last season’s meeting, Lovejoy was dominant en route to a convincing 52-27 win as College Station looked out of sorts on both sides. The Cougars were a week removed from losing all-state running back and future Duke signee Marquise Collins, played without two senior linebackers, and were still trying to sort out their quarterback situation.

A lot has changed in a year.

Senior Arrington Maiden, who threw for 179 yards off the bench against Lovejoy last season, is the Cougars’ certified quarterback. Junior all-state running back Aydan Martinez-Brown returns after a breakout sophomore season. The coaching staff has carried over continuity from Pryor’s first year. And above all, the Cougars are relatively healthy.

“While I always think every position is a competition, we definitely have people that are forerunners in those contests in this stage, so we’ve been able to concentrate through the spring and summer work and then the two-a-days,” Pryor said. “So, I think our identity is much more settled than it was last year.”

The loss to Lovejoy kick-started a soul-searching team’s run all the way back to a return to the Dallas suburbs at season’s end. This time around, College Station players said they feel better about the team’s chemistry going into the fall.

“This sets the tone for the rest of the season,” said senior safety Fisher Mainard. “You win, it’s a confidence booster going into a bye week and then Week 3. If lose, you reup and you’re there for the rest of the season like last year.”

Nevertheless, Lovejoy appears to be as potent as last year. Junior quarterback Hondo Franklin threw for 50 touchdowns in 2022 and returns four-star Texas commit Parker Livingstone, a senior who had 892 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year, and undecided four-star junior Daylan McCutcheon, who had 302 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. On defense, four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, who is committed to Ohio State, leads the charge.

“We see athletes,” Mainard said. “You name it — slot, outside, tight end. They have a 6-7 tight end, a Texas commit on the outside. They’re athletes. We know that, but one thing about College Station is we go up against better athletes every single Friday. We’re not the team with athletes. We watch film better than everyone. We break down games better than everyone. And we use our smarts and we win with grit. We’re a gritty team. It’s always been that way.”

One area the Cougars continue to develop on offense is the line. Senior center Cristian Lopez and senior left tackle Harper Hall return, and Lopez said projected starters Logan Daniel and Grant Slanker have made strides in preseason practice.

“We were questionable at the beginning, but now we’re like, let’s go, because we’ve built up a good O-line, built up good backups,” Lopez said.

Playing in a showcase game is not just a neat experience for the Cougars, but Mainard noted it’s a validation they’re considered one of the state’s top programs. The Cougars are entering their 10th season of varsity football, and have a state championship, two more state title game appearances and another state semifinal appearance to their resume. Defending 6A-II state champion DeSoto faces 21st-century stalwart Allen on Friday night as part of the Landry Classic.

“You look at the teams that are there, it’s DeSoto, Allen, Lovejoy and College Station, so obviously we’re a premier program in the state and we take pride in that,” Mainard said

Pryor, a Dallas native, has been a Cowboys fan his entire life and joked he hopes his players know who Tom Landry is and the impact he had on the sport. For the Cougars, they hope this is the beginning of another run back to AT&T Stadium where maybe they can take a team photo with Landry’s statue.

“We definitely want to win,” Pryor said, “but we also want to get tested and see where our weaknesses are, where we need to focus some energy and attention, what is actually pretty good because we’ve tried it in the caldron and it came out fine.”

Friday night football

For stories on the season openers of A&M Consolidated, Bryan and Rudder along with the other schools in the Brazos Valley and the statewide scores, go to theeagle.com.