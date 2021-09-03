College Park's big passing plays down Bryan 24-14

But it was the Cavalier defense that turned the screws when the game was on the line.

With College Park (1-1) holding a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter, the Cavaliers shut down Bryan’s rushing game, forcing a five-play, 3-yard drive and a punt. With a nine-play, 81-yard drive, College Park milked the rest of the third quarter clock and half of the fourth quarter’s to pick up what would be the game-winning touchdown.

The score, a 4-yard rush by Conner Dunphy, was set up by a 48-yard pass from quarterback Ty Buckmon to a wide-open wide receiver Holden Rook down the seam. It was one of three big pass plays in the game that set up a score.

On Bryan’s first drive of the game, Dillard showed early chemistry by connecting with wide receiver Tyson Turner for a 32-yard gain. Two plays later, Caraway took a handoff around the left side of the line and into the end zone for the early 7-0 Viking lead.

Early in the second quarter, Buckmon connected with Dunphy on a short pass that picked up 36 yards. Two plays later, Buckmon found Cody Mladenka wide open in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Before the end of the first half, receiver Alex Brigman hauled in a 33-yard pass from Buckmon, which resulted in a 4-yard rushing touchdown by the quarterback two plays later.