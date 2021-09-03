College Park's big passing plays down Bryan 24-14

A 32-yard touchdown heave from Bryan quarterback Karson Dillard to wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi, with defenders draped over both of his arms, was exactly the offensive shot in the arm the Vikings needed.
But it came about 10 minutes too late in a 24-14 loss to The Woodlands College Park on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
“I’m always going to be proud of our kids,” Bryan interim head coach Bret Page said. “They never laid down. They kept playing the whole game. We had some big stops at the end after some bad situations, but all the kids played hard to the end.”
The Vikings (0-2) were without junior quarterback Malcom Gooden, who suffered a season-ending fractured leg in the season opener against Lucas Lovejoy. In his stead was Dillard, who settled into his role with the help of a quick passing game and a stable of running backs.
Dillard completed 6 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown and rushed six times for 62 yards.
The Vikings also were without head coach Ross Rogers, who was on his last day of a COVID-19 quarantine.
Sophomore running back Isaiah Nutall led all rushers with 68 yards on 16 carries, followed by Du’wayne Paulhill’s 32 yards and Nic Caraway’s 30. Caraway also rumbled in for the Vikings first touchdown of the game.
But it was the Cavalier defense that turned the screws when the game was on the line.
With College Park (1-1) holding a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter, the Cavaliers shut down Bryan’s rushing game, forcing a five-play, 3-yard drive and a punt. With a nine-play, 81-yard drive, College Park milked the rest of the third quarter clock and half of the fourth quarter’s to pick up what would be the game-winning touchdown.
The score, a 4-yard rush by Conner Dunphy, was set up by a 48-yard pass from quarterback Ty Buckmon to a wide-open wide receiver Holden Rook down the seam. It was one of three big pass plays in the game that set up a score.
On Bryan’s first drive of the game, Dillard showed early chemistry by connecting with wide receiver Tyson Turner for a 32-yard gain. Two plays later, Caraway took a handoff around the left side of the line and into the end zone for the early 7-0 Viking lead.
Early in the second quarter, Buckmon connected with Dunphy on a short pass that picked up 36 yards. Two plays later, Buckmon found Cody Mladenka wide open in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Before the end of the first half, receiver Alex Brigman hauled in a 33-yard pass from Buckmon, which resulted in a 4-yard rushing touchdown by the quarterback two plays later.
“We played well for most of the game, but we had a few key situations where we had one guy in the wrong spot, and they took advantage of it,” Page said.
Buckmon completed 9 of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Brenton Martinez led the Cavaliers in rushing, despite leaving the game with an injury late in the second quarter, picking up 28 yards on nine carries. Dunphy, working out of the Wildcat formation, collected 22 rushing yards on eight attempts.
Dunphy caught four passes for 57 yards, followed by Brigman’s 51 yards on three receptions.
Bryan managed a defensive stop midway through the fourth quarter with College Park holding a 21-7 lead, but a muffed punt catch fell into the arms of Cavalier Blake Brennan at the Bryan 11-yard line, leading to a 28-yard field goal by College Park kicker Sebastian Parra.
Caraway led the Vikings in tackles with six, followed by Du’wayne Paulhill and Tate Allen with five. Junior defensive back Matthew Cooks had an interception on a double-pass play thrown by Dunphy.
With Rogers returning to action next week, some normalcy remains around the corner for the Vikings.
“Hopefully, so,” Page said.