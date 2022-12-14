Coaching continuity key to success for Franklin, College Station football teams

After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his father Mike when they returned home.

It was an extra gold state medal.

The Hedrick family is credited with most of the Franklin football program’s success. But neither Mike, who coached for 44 years including 14 at Franklin, nor his father, Joe, who coached for 36 years at Franklin from 1948-84, won a state title.

Nonetheless, the foundation laid by the Hedricks helped Franklin’s breakthrough 2021 season and came just two years into Mark Fannin’s tenure with the Lions after he was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach following Mike Hedrick’s retirement in 2019.

“That to me meant a lot just because of the amount of time my dad put into coaching,” Will Hedrick said. “It was a special moment for me and my family. I really appreciated that a lot, and I was happy that we as a program were finally able to break through.”

Coaching continuity allowed Franklin to maintain success under Fannin. There are six coaches still on the Lions’ staff from Mike Hedrick’s final season in 2019, including his son, Will, and Fannin. Now Franklin is set to play in its third straight state championship game in Fannin’s third season at the helm. The Lions will face Brock at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3A-I title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I’ve got a very special group of coaches that once they get here, they fall in love with this place and they don’t leave until they retire,” Fannin said. “If you can get a group of coaches that can stick around and really buy into your program and trust the process and really love what they’re doing, it makes my job tremendously better, because I can put a lot of trust in those guys, and I do put a lot of trust in those guys. I think they’re the best staff in the state of Texas.”

THE COUGAR WAY

About 40 miles south, College Station is going through a comparable transition and seeing similar results.

Stoney Pryor was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in March just two weeks after Steve Huff, who started the program in 2012, left for Decatur. Four assistant coaches from last year’s team followed Huff to Decatur. Another retired. But College Station has 10 assistants from the 2021 staff still aboard. Five coaches — Pryor, defensive coordinator Chance Locklear, special teams coordinator Brian Edwards, Gregg Frashure and Kyle Walsh — have been on staff at College Station since the school opened.

Now College Station will take on perennial power Aledo in the Class 5A Division I state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at A&T Stadium. The Cougars are making their second straight state title game appearance.

“There’s always some intangibles that move a good team or good players to great, and one of those I think is a continuous, consistent message from the coaching staff,” Pryor said. “And that really helps when the coaching staff is the same coaching staff.”

Frashure said College Station has sustained success with an overarching goal among coaches to turn their players into good young men, husbands, fathers and employees. He noted how Huff was able to handpick his staff when he started the College Station program and made a point that it would be the staff’s fault if things weren’t what they wanted them to be. As a result, Frashure said the Cougars’ staff was deliberate and purposeful in enforcing certain things from the beginning.

“We’ve had some special athletes, and we’ve done some great stuff with scheme, but at the end of the day, College Station kids are hard-working, gritty, tough kids that are going to choose to do the right thing instead of the easy thing,” Frashure said. “And I think if you do that over years, you kind of stack those bricks up, and those things turn into wins.”

When Huff left in February, the school district made the job listing for internal candidates only. It was a sign the school wanted to maintain what Huff and his assistants had built in less than a decade, which included the 2017 state title in 5A-II.

“It gave me some good confidence and assurance and reassurance, but I think beyond me, I think it was encouraging and affirming to our coaches that the school says what we’re doing is what we need to be doing,” Pryor said. “You don’t hire the guy from within to make a bunch of changes. ... They hired me because they liked what Coach Huff had done.”

STAYING WITHIN

At Franklin, the school opened applications to outsiders when Mike Hedrick retired in late 2019, but Franklin had a track record of hiring within and eventually did so by promoting Fannin. Franklin is 43-3 since Fannin took over, and the Lions currently have a 31-game winning streak. Will Hedrick said the transition was seamless.

“All of those kids already knew us and knew Coach Fannin’s coaching philosophy, the way he was going to coach, and he told the kids, guys, we’re not going to change a lot of stuff,” Will Hedrick said. “If it’s not broke, we’re not going to try to fix it, but we’ve done some things that have been different that have benefitted us. Sometimes it’s like if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, but if you can make it better, let’s try to make it better, and I feel like that’s what Coach Fannin’s done here since he took over.”

While College Station and Franklin chose head coaches already on staff, both programs hired several new assistants once Pryor and Fannin were in place.

Jayce Rasberry was hired after Fannin took over and is in his third season as Franklin’s special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Rasberry noted the Lions’ staff stresses loyalty and for their kids to be first-class people before players.

“Our players feed off of our staff,” Rasberry said. “I think Coach Fannin does a great job of leading our staff, and I think the tight-knit relationship that we have spills into our program as a whole.”

When making new hires, Fannin said he likes to hire fellow Franklin natives. Including Fannin, Franklin’s staff has seven of 13 coaches from Franklin who played football for the Lions.

“I like hiring hometown guys,” Fannin said. “I think they’ve got a little bit more pride when they come back to Franklin. It just means a little bit more to them coming back here and coaching where they graduated from. Anytime I can get a good alumni that wants to come back here, I always like to hire them, and that’s on the girls’ staff, too.”

Likewise, several College Station coaches can be traced back to the staff of former A&M Consolidated head football coach Jim Slaughter. Others played at Consol. A couple have left the Cougar program and returned.

Walsh, one of the staff’s veteran assistants who played under Ross Rogers at Consol, said the 2022 season has been fun for him to see Pryor’s new assistants come into the fold.

“We’ve got some really, really good coaches that are new this year that have come in and they’re not carbon copies of other coaches,” Walsh said. “They’re different and have their own strengths and have come in and done a good job.”

For College Station’s current staff, most credit gets pointed back to Huff. For Franklin, all roads lead back to the Hedricks.

“Without Coach Hedrick, none of this is possible, because he laid this foundation,” Fannin said. “His dad, coach Joe Hedrick, years ago kind of laid this Franklin foundation. This place has been rich in tradition for a long time, and it’s all because of the Hedricks.”

