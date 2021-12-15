Class 3A Division II state title capsule

Class 3A Division II championship
Franklin Lions vs. Gunter Tigers, 7 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Thus far: Franklin 15-0, 6-0 in 13-3A-II: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0; Danbury 63-7; Stockdale 70-6; Riesel 60-0; Poth 66-0; Waskom 28-14.
Gunter 15-0, 6-0 in 8-3A-II: Sunnyvale 43-7; Pottsboro 51-7; Whitesboro 28-7; Pilot PoINT 59-6; Whitewright 56-0; Bells 341-14; Leonard 55-12; Blue Ridge 49-14; Lone Oak 77-15; S&S Consolidated 49-7; Scurry-Rosser 62-7; Millsap 62-12; Dublin 62-20; Holliday 35-14; Lubbock Roosevelt 47-12.
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 1
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
TV: Bally Sports (Ch. 39)
Statistics: Franklin — RB/FS Bryson Washington 87-1,313, 15.1, 20 TDs rushing; 5-212, 42.4, 2 TDs receiving; 107 tackles. RB Bobby Washington 139-1,638, 11.8, 25 TDs. RB/DB Malcolm Murphy 75-1,176, 15.7, 16 TDs rushing; 12-232, 19.3, 3 TDs receiving; 13 PBU, 32 tackles. RB Jayden Jackson 63-907, 14.4, 11 TDs. QB Marcus Wade 41-78-1,186, 20 TDs, 2 INT WR Hayden Helton 15-468 yards, 31.2, 7 TDs & 35.8 avg. on 13 punts. CB Darren Daugherty has 4 INT, 15 PBU, 41 tackles. LB Colby Smith 136 tackles. LB Bayden Youree has 126 tackles. LB Haze Tomascik 101 tackles, 12 TFL. OLB Seth Shamblin 90 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks. L Luis Munoz 81 tackles, 12 TFL. L Major Kimbrough 72 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks. Franklin averages 57.5 points per game and allows 8.9. Franklin has rushed for 6,497 yards on 575 carries (11.3). The Lions have allowed 2,645 yards (176.3 avg.), including 540 carries for 1,565 yards (2.9 avg.) and 1,080 yards passing on 89 of 207. The defense has 27 sacks, 9 FR and 14 INT
Gunter — QB Hudson Graham 106-153-1,676, 24 TDs, 4 INT 223-1,291, 21 TDs rushing. RB Ethan Sloan 221-1,061, 16 TDs rushing; 18-264, 3 TDs receiving. RB/LB Ashton Bennett 76-692, 12 TDs & 93 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks. WB Ivy Hellman 62-681, 9 TDs rushing; 13-289, 5 TDs receiving. RB Saul Rodriguez 62-474, 5 TDs. RB Cade Dodson 26-293, 2 TDs. RB/LB Brayden HINTon 25-210, 4 TDs & 26 QBPs. RB Tony Frairie 36-203, 1 TD. WR Kaden Rigsby 23-198, 5 TDs. WR Cole Lemons 31-572, 11 TDs. WR Cannon Lemberg 33-491, 5 TDs. LB Adam Reed (80 tackles, 13 TFL). T Mason Peacock (46 tackles, 8 sacks). S Cooper Wade (5 INT)
Et cetera: Franklin was ranked first in Class 3A-DII in Texas Football’s final regular season poll and Gunter was second. Franklin is ranked first by the Harris Ratings followed by Gunter, Waskom, Holliday and Newton. … Franklin was the 3A-DII state runner-up last year to Canadian (35-34). The Lions also were the 3A-DII runners-up in 2015 to Waskom (33-21). … Hudson signed with Texas Tech on Wednesday, but as a safety. … Gunter won its first 3A-II state title in 2016, beating Boling 43-7. It won the 2019 title by beating Paul Pewitt 43-22. Gunter was the runner-up in 2017 to Newton (40-16). This is the 11th time Gunter has reached at least the quarterfinals. Gunter is bidding for its 11th unbeaten season. This is Gunter’s sixth straight season to win at least 13 games. Coach Jake Fieszel is 179-28 in 15 seasons with the Tigers, winning at least 10 games 12 times. Gunter lost in the semifinals last year to Canadian (33-6). ... Gunter is 88-5 in the last six years. … Franklin coach Mark Fannin (27-3) is in his second season. He replaced Mike Hedrick (307-163-11) who was 129-40 in 14 seasons, making the playoffs every year.