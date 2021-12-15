Class 3A Division II state title capsule

Et cetera: Franklin was ranked first in Class 3A-DII in Texas Football’s final regular season poll and Gunter was second. Franklin is ranked first by the Harris Ratings followed by Gunter, Waskom, Holliday and Newton. … Franklin was the 3A-DII state runner-up last year to Canadian (35-34). The Lions also were the 3A-DII runners-up in 2015 to Waskom (33-21). … Hudson signed with Texas Tech on Wednesday, but as a safety. … Gunter won its first 3A-II state title in 2016, beating Boling 43-7. It won the 2019 title by beating Paul Pewitt 43-22. Gunter was the runner-up in 2017 to Newton (40-16). This is the 11th time Gunter has reached at least the quarterfinals. Gunter is bidding for its 11th unbeaten season. This is Gunter’s sixth straight season to win at least 13 games. Coach Jake Fieszel is 179-28 in 15 seasons with the Tigers, winning at least 10 games 12 times. Gunter lost in the semifinals last year to Canadian (33-6). ... Gunter is 88-5 in the last six years. … Franklin coach Mark Fannin (27-3) is in his second season. He replaced Mike Hedrick (307-163-11) who was 129-40 in 14 seasons, making the playoffs every year.