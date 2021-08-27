Class 2A Snook rolls by 4A Houston Kashmere 43-18

SNOOK — Led by sophomore fullback Garrett Hyvl, Snook had an explosive start to the season as the Class 2A Division II Bluejays rolled to a 43-18 victory over the Class 4A Division I Houston Kashmere Fighting Rams at Bluejay Stadium on Friday night.

Snook, coming off its first district championship, passed for 252 yards with senior quarterback Garrett Lero leading the way. He was complemented by four touchdowns from Hyvl. They helped first-year head coach Dylan Conway win his debut .

“Garrett had a really great night,” Conway said. “He got a few snaps last year [as a freshman], but this year he’s really coming along and developing into an outstanding football player.”

A rocky first quarter plagued both teams. The Bluejays fumbled twice while the Fighting Rams struggled with the repercussions of a whiffed punt return, a thrown interception and a dropped fumble.

“It was just some first-game jitters,” Conway said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We eventually settled down and cleaned things up, but the nerves definitely got us at the beginning.”