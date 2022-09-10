 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chilton 64, Normangee 6

CHILTON — Normangee’s Dallas Jones ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Panthers’ 64-6 loss at Chilton on Friday. Zane O’Neal also ran for 36 yards on seven carries for Normangee (0-3), which will host Lovelady next week. Chilton (3-0) will host Hearne.

