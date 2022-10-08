Chilton 41, Bremond 30

CHILTON — Eighth-ranked Bremond suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to No. 5 Chilton 41-30 in the District 13-2A Division II opener for both schools.

Chilton (6-0, 1-0) took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter on Isaiah Redd’s 2-yard touchdown run. Bremond (5-1, 0-1) tried to answer with Bobby Drake’s 11-yard TD run and Braylen Wortham’s two-point conversion run to get within eight, but the Pirates all but put away the game with back-to-back scores — Redd’s 56-yard TD pass to Markeydrick Taylor and Dylan Ford’s 46-yard TD run.

Wortham ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and completed 10 of 21 passes for 99 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Drake ran for 84 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

Ford ran for 91 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Bremond will play at Granger next week, and Chilton will play at Bartlett.