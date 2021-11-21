Cessna: Texas A&M needs to finish with a flourish

Texas A&M’s anticipated 52-3 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday was a much-needed break for the Aggies from their roller-coaster season. Now they face an acid test with a chance to close the season on a high note.

The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) need to beat LSU and win a bowl game to reach double-digit victories. It wouldn’t be the College Football Playoff appearance that was the goal heading into the season. But it would be a highly successful season, especially considering the injuries. Losing starting quarterback Haynes King led the way, but the Aggies also have dealt with injuries in the offensive line, secondary and wide receivers.

It’s hard to overcome any injuries, especially at quarterback. LSU (5-6) saw Myles Brennan suffer an arm injury before the season, Florida (5-6) had to deal with Anthony Richardson missing time and Auburn (6-5) promptly lost to South Carolina on Saturday after losing Bo Nix. Even top-ranked Georgia (11-0) has had expected starter JT Daniels for only three games.

A&M has done more than survive its injuries. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has led A&M to a 6-3 record. Several other underclassmen have stepped up, which is encouraging. But now the Aggies have to finish.