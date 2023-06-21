Arguably, the biggest hires a Texas school district makes are superintendent and head football coach, who often also serves as the athletic director.

Many districts hire a search firm to help find a superintendent but not the football coach. The selection process can vary from one person making the decision, whether it’s the superintendent, president of the school board or athletic director, to a combination of people, including search committees. One thing that remains constant is the lack of consistency in the process statewide. The people and path used to hire a football coach can be altered by numerous factors, including when the hire takes place.

The average stay for a superintendent in Texas was about four years according to a 2017-18 superintendent salary survey by the Texas Association of School Boards. Outgoing College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale held the position less than three years but orchestrated the hiring of two football coaches. Under Martindale’s watch, CSISD hired Stoney Pryor as College Station’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator in March 2022 and in late January hired Prosper football coach/AD Brandon Schmidt as A&M Consolidated’s campus athletic coordinator and head football coach.

Pryor was an internal hire, while the district went outside for Schmidt.

Pryor was recommended to the school board by Martindale as a replacement for Steve Huff, who left for Decatur. Huff had been at College Station since the school opened in 2012. The football team played a subvarsity schedule for two seasons before becoming a state power, going 88-19 in eight seasons with a state championship and a state runner-up finish.

Huff had been a Consol assistant coach for six years, the last four as offensive coordinator under Jim Slaughter before becoming a head coach in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Pryor’s career followed a similar path as he was an assistant at Consol before moving to College Station as Huff’s offensive coordinator. That made Pryor a logical choice over College Station defensive coordinator Chance Locklear, who also was part of Huff’s first Cougar staff.

Schmidt’s hire was different and unexpected, because Lee Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate, resigned a week after leading his alma mater to a sixth straight playoff appearance. Fedora went 57-15 at Consol, including 9-3 in 2022, sharing a district championship with College Station and Georgetown.

College Station opted not to stay in house. The applications to replace Fedora went to AD Kevin Starnes, who was hired in May 2022 to replace retiring Buddy Reed. Starnes opted not to share the names of the people involved in the selection process in early January, and on Jan. 26, CSISD announced Martindale and Starnes would recommend the hiring of Schmidt at a specially called board meeting on Jan. 31. Because the district won’t reveal the finalists, The Eagle sought all applicants via an open records request on Feb. 6.

The actions by both CSISD and The Eagle weren’t unusual.

School districts seek the best possible candidates, but some of those potential candidates might be leery of applying if their names will be released to the media. If they don’t get the job, it can make things uncomfortable at their current school.

The media believes the public has the right to know the applicants, the finalists and the selection process.

CSISD claimed some of the information The Eagle asked for was not public and exempt from open records laws, stating that the law protects information that is highly intimate or embarrassing, the publication of which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person, and not of legitimate concern to the public.

The attorney general’s offense ruled that CSISD had to release the identity of the applicants.

“We note this office has found the public has a legitimate interest in information relating to applicants and job performance,” the attorney general’s office said. “In addition, the names, addresses and telephone numbers of members of the public are generally not excepted from public disclosure under common-law privacy.

“Upon review, we find the district has failed to demonstrate any of the submitted information is highly intimate or embarrassing and not of legitimate public concern. Thus, the district may not withhold any portion of the submitted information under section 552.101 in conjunction with common-law privacy.”

Surprisingly, only 30 people applied for the Consol job with less than a third being a head coach at the time.

“Others expressed interest or reached out to gather information but did not apply,” CSISD director of communications Chuck Glenewinkel said. “Any coach who interviewed for the position was required to apply online and was included in the list of applicants.”

Former NFL and college assistant Jim Turner applied as did former Caldwell coach Bobby Jack Goforth. The list also included Ian Marshall, who went 1-24 at Anitoch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, and Woodville head coach Ty Robinson, son of former Bremond head coach Wendell Robinson.

The applicants included Fulshear head coach Nicholas Codutti, who ended Consol’s 2022 season and went 11-2 in his second year with Fulshear. Codutti was listed among the “40 Under 40” coaches in the 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He served as offensive coordinator at Beaumont West Brook in 2015 then six years at Tomball before taking over at Fulshear.

Consol also passed on De Soto defensive coordinator Kyle Coats, who was hired as College Park’s head coach in March.

But make no mistake: The coach CSISD picked for Consol had an impressive resume. Schmidt went 67-24 in seven seasons at Prosper, including three seasons with 10 or more wins topped by last year’s 13-2 mark with an appearance in the 6A Division I semifinals.

The Eagle also hit CSISD with an open records request when it hired David Raffield as Consol’s football coach in 2011 and again in 2012 when it hired Huff to run College Station’s new program.

The paper’s stance has always been that these are critical hires for the community and there should be transparency.

Head football coaches who also serve as ADs oversee all sports on campus. The other sports are just as important in those attendance zones, but let’s not fool ourselves: Football is king in Texas. Five years ago there were 270 high school football coaches in the state making over $100,000 a year, according to a survey by the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. That number probably has risen, since there are 500 schools playing football in 6A and 5A, the highest two classifications. And the majority of those coaches do not have the title of AD.

Both of CSISD’s football coaches make in excess of $100,000.

Schmidt makes $118,420 and Pryor $114,343. Their predecessors also made more than $100,000. Fedora in 2021-22 made $114,079 and Huff made $114,082. Huff made $94,200 in his first season in 2012.

Fedora’s salary for the 2022-2023 school year was $118,422. The 4% increase from the previous year was due to salary increases from the voters approving the CSISD tax ratification election, which allowed them to increase salaries 6% for all employees except administrators, who received 4% (campus coordinators are on administrative contracts).

Fedora’s unexpected exit raised questions. It was a personnel issue, so neither side had much to say.

“It was really a tough decision, because I care about these kids,” Fedora said at the time. “I love them. Like I told them, I’ll still be here for them down the road if they need help in recruiting. I’m going to do everything I can, because these are great young men.”

Martindale thanked Fedora in a press release. “On behalf of the CSISD community, we appreciate his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” he said in the statement.

The school district didn’t show full transparency in Fedora’s exit but showed more in his hiring.

Former CSISD superintendent Clark Ealy and the school board picked Fedora from 61 applicants for the Consol job in 2017. The search committee involved also interviewed Frisco Wakeland’s Marty Secord, but Ealy and the search committee members — CSISD officials Michael McIntyre, Sue Betts and Buddy Reed — along with Consol principal Gwen Elder moved quickly to hire Fedora.

Huff was hired to run College Station’s program in 2012 by former superintendent Eddie Coulson, who picked from among 88 applicants. Fedora interviewed for the job along with Consol assistant Pryor; Sweetwater head coach Craig Slaughter, a former coach at Hearne; and Gary Thiebaud, the head coach at Cypress Ridge. Thiebaud also had applied for the Consol job in 2011 but was not one of six candidates to get an interview when Raffield was hired.

CSISD received only 37 applicants when it hired Raffield, who took the job after Fedora turned down an offer. Huff also interviewed for the job along with Consol assistant Ray Kavanaugh, Mesquite Horn head coach Rodney Webb and Tyler John Tyler head coach Derek Rush. Slaughter said he thought the number of applicants was low, because many believed Fedora would get it, and if he didn’t, many were rooting for Kavanaugh to take over the Tiger program.

CONSOL APPLICANTS

Here are the applicants for the Consol head football coach/campus athletic coordinator position this winter: Matthew Arrufat, San Antonio Brennan defensive coordinator; Ricky Beaty, Georgetown associate head coach/offensive coordinator; Kyle Coats, De Soto defensive coordinator (hired as College Park’s head coach in March); David Collins, Allen offensive coordinator; Jonathan Cruz, Diamond Hill-Jarvis head coach; Nicholas Codutti, Fulshear head coach; Christopher Davila, Fort Bend Kempner, defensive coordinator; Bobby Jack Goforth, former Caldwell coach; William Herrmann, Fort Bend Austin defensive coordinator; Ricklan Holmes, Tyler head coach (resigned in December); Mark Humble, Denton Ryan assistant; Michael Janak, Cy-Fair offensive coordinator; Justin Joseph, Denton Guyer assistant; Robert Koopman, Friendswood head coach (retired in November); Ian Marshall, former Antioch (Nashville, Tennessee), head coach; Larry Laird, Medina (Ohio) head coach; Andrew McClain, Leander Glenn associate head coach; Ronald Melton, Kingwood head coach; William Moebes, Lockhart head coach; Zsajaun Powe, Irving MacArthur assistant head coach/defensive coordinator; Ty Robinson, Woodville head coach; Danny Ramsey, Montgomery offensive coordinator (formerly at Brenham); Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach; Nathaniel Shaw, San Antonio Brennan offensive coordinator; Chad Simmons, Katy Taylor head coach; Ryan Soderquist, Lufkin defensive coordinator; Jim Turner, former college, NFL assistant; Bradley Willard, Mt. Vernon coach (left in February to be Tyler Legacy offensive coordinator); Dezmun Williams, Round Rock Westwood, assistant; Stephen Van de Merghel, De Soto co-offensive coordinator).

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.