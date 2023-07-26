The heat has been unbearable this week until you realize football season is just around the corner.

The Eagle held its ninth annual high school football media day Wednesday as 27 teams took center stage in the fieldhouse at Merrill Green Stadium. The first few teams saw the Bryan band practicing across the way in the parking lot, and three local TV stations joined in again to file away their interviews with players and coaches.

Who cares if the temperature topped 100 degrees for the 18th straight day? There were plenty of pictures and comments posted on social media from the event accompanied with smiling emoji faces. Season openers are a month away. Expectations are always high in the Brazos Valley. Nine of the programs have won a state championship and three more have played for a state championship.

Franklin, which won state the last two years, brought its team trophies.

“What I like is a lot of these coaches get to meet each other,” retired Eagle sports writer David G. Campbell said. “I’ve always liked that they kind of get to compare notes, and Franklin can show up with its state championship trophies and give everyone something to shoot for. I love that. It sets the standard high for everybody.”

College Station, which won state in 2017, almost made it two titles in six years with the Cougars falling to Aledo in last season’s Class 5A Division I title game.

Second-year head coach Stoney Pryor was still getting kudos Wednesday for what he accomplished in his rookie season.

“In athletics it’s all about what have you done for me lately,” Pryor said. “So now we’re onto the next season, and we’ve got to produce and be good now.”

College Station had a banner season despite losing all-state running back Marquise Collins to a preseason injury. He had been featured on The Eagle’s preseason preview section. The team overcame that and the transition by Pryor from offensive coordinator to replacing Steve Huff, the Cougars’ former head coach who left for Decatur. College Station turned question marks into a memorable season that promises to give the program momentum heading into 2023.

“It’s great for the kids,” Pryor said. “It’s great for the coaches, and really I think it’s good for the school and community.”

Pryor, who also coached the school’s girls soccer program, appreciates the coverage afforded his program by the local media that most 5A programs in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio or Houston don’t receive.

“You don’t get local media coverage unless you’re probably breaking the law or winning the championship or there’s a really strange story,” Pryor said. “But around here, I think it’s fantastic and unique how the local media treats and interacts and promotes all the local teams whether it’s a Brazos Christian or Allen Academy. From 6-man football to Bryan, which is in Class 6A, that’s a unique thing that I’m very grateful for. Maybe we take it for granted.”

First-year coaches included Iola’s Rex Sharp, who was at Somerville in 2015, and Rockdale’s Hunter Hamrick, who played for his father Jerry Hamrick at Bremond when we didn’t have a media day.

“I just think it builds excitement for the season,” Hamrick said. “It allows [us] to talk about expectations because you’re not going to have anyone come in here and say how bad you’re going to be. So I think it’s always neat to see what everybody’s opinion is or maybe what it’s not. My message has been, ‘I don’t know ... I really don’t now what to expect.’”

It became an early scouting trip for Hamrick with rival Cameron also at Bryan’s fieldhouse Wednesday when the Tigers rolled through.

“It’s a neat deal to get kids out and see how they’ve matured over the summer,” Hamrick said. “Not just us, but we get an opportunity to lay eyes on Cameron and others we might play. It’s just neat.”

Campbell made the pitch for The Eagle to have a media day after being here a few years. He came from the Waco Tribune-Herald, which had its first high school football media day in the early 1990s with it ramrodded by Mickey Humphrey, who covered high school and Baylor events from 1980-98. No one had more passion in our profession than Humphrey, who died in 1999 of a brain tumor at age 42.

Like all good journalists, Humphrey took something the San Antonio-Express News was doing and made it bigger and better.

“We had a pretty good turnout that first year,” Campbell said. “Mickey contacted everybody.”

The media day — often called picture day back then — blossomed into a huge event for the Tribune-Herald, which for decades has been a leader in high school sports coverage. Long-time writers John Werner and Jerry Hill covered Baylor, but they also covered the preps, complementing Humphrey and Campbell along with current sports editor Brice Cherry who worked at his hometown Brenham Banner-Press for a few years until 1998 when he joined the Tribune-Herald, where he has been an award-winning writer, ramrodding their picture day along with longtime photographer Rod Aydelotte.

“The players and coaches caught onto this idea very quickly,” said Campbell, who was at the Tribune-Herald for 13 years before joining The Eagle. “It took the media a little while to understand what we were doing. We were thinking a little bigger than I think they were able to grasp in the beginning, but it didn’t take long for everyone to figure it out.”

The Tribune-Herald has its picture day scheduled for Thursday and expects at least 40 schools to attend, including Rockdale.

I remember Campbell’s pitch for us, but I had doubts the outlaying towns like Brenham, Cameron, Lexington, Milano and Rockdale would come. They’ve proved me wrong year after year. We had only one no-show this year, so that’s 96% — fairly impressive considering schools like Bremond and Lexington have to make a pretty good haul to get here.

Campbell was insistent on including the electronic media, something that proved invaluable growing the event in Waco.

“Just open it up to everybody, make it a big deal,” he said. “And it is a big deal.”

Retired Hall of Fame coach Ross Rogers grew up with Central Texas football. He played at Killeen, which along with Temple and Waco produced great players and teams, but they didn’t have anything like this during his playing days. His great teams at A&M Consolidated, including the 1991 state champion, opened the season without much fanfare, but it was during his tenure at Bryan (2012-21) that The Eagle started its picture day.

“This is innovative,” Rogers said. “First of all, everyone gets attention. So if you have a season that’s not going well, you might get the attention.”

This way everyone gets a piece of the spotlight.

“Now everybody gets to come in, and the kids get excited about [the season],” Rogers said. “I think it’s a really good thing.”

All the players and coaches got plenty of attention, and the media got more than enough information to whet everyone’s appetite.

This year’s event might have been the smoothest. Three or four teams showed up every 30 minutes, moving from station to station and in most cases leaving within an hour.

Now they’re off to prepare for the season, and the rest of us can try to avoid the heat as we wait for another year of high school football.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.