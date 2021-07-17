CESSNA: Former Consol coach Robert McLeroy was one of Texas Football's biggest fans

The day Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine arrives should be a state holiday. Even if that were the case, you’d barely scratch the surface of the information in the nearly 400 pages. And that doesn’t account for any reflection time.

When I arrived in Texas in the summer of 1974, people’s explanation of what the “Bible of Texas Football” meant to them led me to think I’d moved to a state that had legalized hypnotic drugs, yet I quickly joined in.

I felt a sense of accomplishment when my predictions and byline appeared in Texas Football but was never prouder than when my son’s name was included. Those thoughts and more rushed through my mind when I got my Texas Football last week. There also was a sad moment, because for the first time since probably Texas Football’s inception in 1960, former A&M Consolidated coach Robert McLeroy won’t be thumbing through the magazine. McLeroy died in late March at age 83 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

For decades, McLeroy was one of the first in the state to get the magazine. He’d buy a box for family and friends, who included retired district judge Travis Bryan III.