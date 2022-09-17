 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Texas Christian 13, Brazos Christian 6

  0

TEMPLE — Central Texas Christian scored late to squeak past Brazos Christian 13-6 on Friday in TAPPS nondistrict play.

Brazos Christian tied the game at 6 on Ryan Burtin’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but CenTex Christian (3-1) answered with a TD run for the game winner.

Tyler Prince ran for 35 yards on five carries for the Eagles (1-2), and Burtin ran for 21 yards on six carries. Quarterback Jackson Caffey completed 9 of 19 passes for 79 yards with an interception.

On defense for Brazos Christian, Greg Young had 12 tackles and a pass breakup, and Ben Tillery had eight tackles with a sack. Caffey also had an interception, and Carson Browne had four tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

