Centerville uses potent running game to beat Holland in regionals

If you are what you eat, the Centerville Tigers had healthy Thanksgiving portions of stuffing.
The Tigers’ defense throttled Holland’s offense, holding the Hornets to 26 first-half rushing yards on their way to a 28-0 victory in the Class 2A Division I regional playoffs Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. It was Centerville’s first shutout this season.
“We’ve got to give credit to our defensive line, and the secondary came up and made tackles against a good offensive ball club,” Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee said. “We’re real pleased with that.”
The victory avenged a 28-20 bi-district loss to the Hornets in 2020 and sent the Tigers (12-1) into a state quarterfinal game against unbeaten Timpson. The Bears defeated Beckville 42-21. It’s Centerville’s first state quarterfinal appearance since 2017.
Holland’s six-game winning streak ending, closing a 10-3 season for the Hornets, who managed just 95 total yards. That record included a forfeit win over Burton.
On offense, the Tigers served up ground beef. Paxton Hancock surpassed the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 24 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Newman’s 13 carries matched his uniform number. He ran for 140 yards and two TDs.
“Holland was a dang good defensive football team, and we knew that coming in,” Hardee said. “I told the kids that this was one of the better defensive teams we’ve played this year. We knew it was going to be a physical contest, and we were going to have to grind out some first downs.”
Centerville didn’t pass often, attempting just three throws, including a 13-yard completion to sophomore running Newman after Tyrese White’s fumble recovery positioned the Tigers to add to a 20-0 lead just before halftime. A poor snap kept freshman kicker Jake Pineda from attempting a 36-yard field goal.
“That might have been our one big miscue in the first half, that bad snap,” said Hardee, whose team took advantage of the lead they did have. “When you’re up three scores, the clock is your friend. We wanted to grind out those first downs, and we took the ball out of their hands.”
The Tigers only ran in the second half and put together a 14-play, 78-yard scoring march that burned 6:50 off the clock and ended when quarterback Sully Hill powered in on a quarterback sneak with 10:59 remaining. Trayce Schwab’s conversion pass to junior Ethan Flori concluded the scoring.
A Christian Michalek first-quarter interception, which he returned 38 yards, set up the Hornets at the Centerville 35-yard line. A pair of J.C. Chaney runs gave the Hornets their initial first down, but it was their only first down of the opening half.
Two plays after Centerville got the ball back on downs, Newman took a handoff on an inside trap and broke to the left sideline for a 73-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Three Hancock carries pushed the score to 13-0 on the Tigers’ next offensive possession. Hancock outflanked the Hornets’ defense on a sweep to his left and got a textbook clearing block from Flori, whose assist turned an impressive first down dash by Hancock into a 51-yard scoring run.
Centerville had a 12-play, 67-yard drive to extend the Tigers’ halftime advantage to 20 points. Hill’s quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 at the Holland 47 kept the march moving, and Newman wrapped it up by sweeping the final 11 yards with 1:37 left until halftime.
Hancock (15-118) and Newman (7-106) were both over the century mark rushing by halftime.