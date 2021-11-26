Centerville uses potent running game to beat Holland in regionals

Centerville didn’t pass often, attempting just three throws, including a 13-yard completion to sophomore running Newman after Tyrese White’s fumble recovery positioned the Tigers to add to a 20-0 lead just before halftime. A poor snap kept freshman kicker Jake Pineda from attempting a 36-yard field goal.

“That might have been our one big miscue in the first half, that bad snap,” said Hardee, whose team took advantage of the lead they did have. “When you’re up three scores, the clock is your friend. We wanted to grind out those first downs, and we took the ball out of their hands.”

The Tigers only ran in the second half and put together a 14-play, 78-yard scoring march that burned 6:50 off the clock and ended when quarterback Sully Hill powered in on a quarterback sneak with 10:59 remaining. Trayce Schwab’s conversion pass to junior Ethan Flori concluded the scoring.

A Christian Michalek first-quarter interception, which he returned 38 yards, set up the Hornets at the Centerville 35-yard line. A pair of J.C. Chaney runs gave the Hornets their initial first down, but it was their only first down of the opening half.