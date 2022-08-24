Centerville ready to make another big run in 2022

It’s been a long wait for James Wright and his Centerville teammates.

Since last season ended, the Tigers have been ready to get back on the gridiron and under those Friday night lights to try to finish what they started in 2021.

“I’m very pumped,” Wright said. “I think our whole team is pumped. I think we’re ready to go, just been waiting for it since last fall.”

Centerville finished last season with a 12-2 record and a perfect 5-0 mark in District 11-2A-I play. The Tigers then stormed into the playoffs winning their first three games before bowing out in the state quarterfinals.

So the excitement for the upcoming season has been understandably brewing since last fall. Wright has even heard from people in the community who are excited to see what the Tigers can do and are proud of last season’s performance.

“I really do appreciate that,” Wright said of the support. “It makes me feel great about what we did, and it makes me feel like I want to go win state this year.”

Centerville moved to 12-2A-I, which features a mix of familiar faces and new opponents. The Tigers remain with Leon, Normangee and Groveton and will meet Corrigan-Camden and West Hardin in their new league.

“Our district’s going to be extremely competitive,” Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee said. “Every week is going to be a big game.”

The new district isn’t the only challenging part of Centerville’s schedule this season. Hardee also knows how tough the nondistrict games will be and it all begins in Week 1 with the return of the Buffalo-Centerville rivalry.

It will be the first meeting between the teams in 10 years, according to Hardee.

“I think both our communities are excited about it,” Hardee said. “It’s going to be a great test for us.”

Along with the Buffalo matchup, Hardee pointed out that things don’t get easier with a road game against Crawford and meetings with Mart, Teague and Jefferson.

And while the schedule is tough, Hardee knows it is just what his team needs to help it prepare for district and beyond.

“We feel like we have the schedule which will prepare us for a good playoff run, if we can get through it healthy and just continue to get better,” Hardee said.

The returning players aren’t backing down from the challenge that this year’s schedule presents as standout senior running back and linebacker Paxton Hancock still has high goals for the team.

“Obviously, win district,” Hancock said. “Go deep in the playoffs and hopefully go to state.”

Looking at his roster, Hardee is expecting Centerville to have really good numbers for a 2A school with 60 or more kids set to come out for football. That should create competition at every position.

Last season, Centerville started a lot of sophomores, many of whom are back.

“Obviously when you bring that many kids back, you’re excited about the prospects for the season,” Hardee said. “We also know we have some holes we need to fill, but our kids are working hard in the offseason to fill those.”

The Lions brought back nine starters on each side of the ball and hope to fill the few gaps, along with making the team as deep as possible. Even for the returners, they have to keep working hard to keep their spot from last season.

The juniors and seniors have continued to serve as Centerville’s key leaders. Zach Taylor, Cameron Pate, Dude West, Andrew Newman and Zantayl Holley were some of the leaders Hardee named.

“And the list could go on and on,” Hardee said. “It’s hard to list them all, because those guys have put in a great spring, and they’ve carried it over and had a great summer.”