Centerville plays great first half, but third-ranked Timpson grabs 48-13 victory

The Bears needed only four plays to score their first touchdown. Centerville held Courtney to 2 yards in his first two carries, but a wide-open Baylor Kimbrough had a 29-yard catch and run to convert third-and-13. On the next play after a penalty, Bussey faked a handoff to Courtney and sprinted 31 yards into the end zone.

Timpson had only 11 plays in the first half but averaged 12.8 yards per snap. Centerville with 32 snaps outgained Timpson 148-141.

Hancock had 55 yards rushing on 17 carries, getting 53 of them in the first half. Hill, who hurt Timpson with his running in the first half, ended with 38 yards on 10 carries. Andrew Newman added 35 yards on eight carries.

Along with the missed extra point, the Tigers didn’t fool Timpson going for it on fourth down out of punt formation that jump-started the TD drive that gave the Bears a 27-13 lead. Later, a snap over the punter’s head led to only a 15-yard punt on a great individual effort by Taylor. Timpson’s last two scores were set up by interceptions as the Bears had to drive only 31 yards for 14 points.

It was Centerville’s first loss since the second week of the season when it lost in overtime to Palestine Westwood.