Centerville plays great first half, but third-ranked Timpson grabs 48-13 victory

JACKSONVILLE — The Centerville Tigers could do little wrong in the first half but little right in the second half as the third-ranked Timpson Bears rolled to a 48-13 victory Friday night at the Tomato Bowl.
Timpson (12-0) had the football for only four minutes in the first half but thanks to big plays still had a 14-13 lead at halftime. The big plays kept coming for the Bears, who scored the game’s last six touchdowns to advance to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals to play Shiner (14-0).
Centerville (12-2) played a near flawless first half on offense, but the Tigers managed only 3 yards on three possessions in the third quarter as Timpson scored twice for 27-13 lead. Centerville mistakes helped Timpson score three of their second-half touchdowns.
“They’re a senior-heavy ballclub,” Centerville head coach Kyle Hardee said. “I think we just wore down a little bit. I think we played hard throughout the night, but they’re big up front. They’re strong up front. They’re senior ballplayers, and I think we got wore down.”
Centerville had no answer for Timpson’s 1-2 punch of sophomore quarterback Terry Bussey and senior running back Braden Courtney. Bussey rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and he completed 6 of 11 passes for 136 yards and two more scores. Courtney added 100 yards rushing on 14 carries with a trio of touchdowns.
Timpson spread the field with four wide receivers, allowing Bussey and Courtney space to do what they wanted behind an offensive line that paved the way for the Bears to reach the state semifinals for a second straight year.
Centerville started well enough to get in position to reach the state semifinals for the third time in school history. The Tigers didn’t have a negative play in the first half and held the ball for 20 minutes.
“It was just the way we drew it up,” Hardee said. “That goes back to the kids. They came out [ready].”
The Tigers opened the game with an impressive 13-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, and the next time they had the football they added a 15-play, 71-yard touchdown drive.
Centerville converted a fourth down on each drive. Quarterback Sully Hill threw a 9-yard pass to Ethan Flori to the Timpson 21 to complete a fourth-and-4. Five plays later, Paxton Hancock scored on a 1-yard run.
Hancock had a 5-yard run on the second drive to convert a fourth-and-2 to the Timpson 27. Four plays later, Centerville’s Zach Taylor caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 3:51 left in the half.
But Centerville missed the PAT and less than a minute later, Timpson scored and made the extra point for a 14-13 lead. Courtney had a 33-yard kickoff return, then the elusive and powerful Bussey sprinted 36 yards and Courtney covered the final 16 yards of the TD drive.
The Bears needed only four plays to score their first touchdown. Centerville held Courtney to 2 yards in his first two carries, but a wide-open Baylor Kimbrough had a 29-yard catch and run to convert third-and-13. On the next play after a penalty, Bussey faked a handoff to Courtney and sprinted 31 yards into the end zone.
Timpson had only 11 plays in the first half but averaged 12.8 yards per snap. Centerville with 32 snaps outgained Timpson 148-141.
Hancock had 55 yards rushing on 17 carries, getting 53 of them in the first half. Hill, who hurt Timpson with his running in the first half, ended with 38 yards on 10 carries. Andrew Newman added 35 yards on eight carries.
Along with the missed extra point, the Tigers didn’t fool Timpson going for it on fourth down out of punt formation that jump-started the TD drive that gave the Bears a 27-13 lead. Later, a snap over the punter’s head led to only a 15-yard punt on a great individual effort by Taylor. Timpson’s last two scores were set up by interceptions as the Bears had to drive only 31 yards for 14 points.
It was Centerville’s first loss since the second week of the season when it lost in overtime to Palestine Westwood.
“We’re such a young ballclub,” Hardee said. “I’ve got a small group of seniors. I think they’re seven deep, and I couldn’t ask for better leaders. They set the tone for us.”
Centerville, which set the school record for victories in a season, will return nine starters each way, led by Hancock who rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 21 TDs and led the team in tackles.
“Wherever this program is going, and we feel like these seniors deserve a lot of credit for it,” Hardee said.
Falls City 34, Burton 20
SEGUIN — Falls City quarterback Luke Shaffer scored a trio of touchdowns on short runs to power the Beavers to a 34-20 victory in Class 2A Division I state quarterfinal action Friday night at Matador Stadium.
Falls City (13-1) advances to play top-ranked Mart, a 56-10 winner over Chilton.
The Beavers jumped to 26-0 lead as Shaffer scored on a 3-yard run along with a pair of 1-yard runs. Cole Thomas added TD runs of 22 and 1 yard.
Burton (5-9), which trailed 20-0 at the half, got touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards by Pierson Spies, who also added a two-point conversion. Burton’s Tanner Gore caught a 14-yard TD pass from Ryan Roehling late in the third quarter to cut Falls City lead to 27-6.