After a 27-6 win over Buffalo, Centerville has moved up to No. 6 in the latest Texas Football rankings in Class 2A Division I.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included College Station which dropped out of the 5A-I poll after its 50-37 loss to Lucas Lovejoy. Burton fell out of the 2A-II poll following its 31-14 loss to Holland.

Franklin held firm at No. 1 in 3A-I while Bremond is still No. 5 in 2A-II.