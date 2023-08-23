Centerville keeps getting better, but so does the opposition.

The Tigers went 10-3 in 2022 for their seventh double-digit winning season in 11 years. Centerville’s losses came against Crawford, Timpson and Mart, which went a combined 42-4. The Tigers’ season ended in a 41-14 loss to Timpson in the Class 2A Division I regionals. Two years ago, Timpson beat the Tigers in the state quarterfinals 48-13.

They could meet again this year. Timpson returns 10 starters on defense and nine on offense led by multi-talented quarterback Terry Bussey. He was the first junior to win a Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year since Allen’s Kyler Murray won it in 2013.

“Hopefully, we’ll meet them again and see what happens,” Centerville senior tight end/defensive end Zantayl Holley said.

Centerville held its own against Timpson in the first half of the two meetings but was outscored 54-7 in the second half.

“The thing with Timpson is you’ve got to do a good job of making the most of your opportunities,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said.

The Tigers did a good job of that for 24 minutes. Now they want to learn how to finish. They’ll have to do it without all-state running back/linebacker Paxton Hancock along with six other first-team, all-district players, but Centerville does return six starters on each side.

Hancock ran for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 9.4 yards per carry. The Tigers will remain run-oriented without him starting with senior Andrew Newman, who missed being a 1,000-yard rusher by 9 yards last season, averaging 9.9 yards with 15 touchdowns.

“I’m fast and just a complete running back,” Newman said. “I can make moves. I can go through someone if I have to.”

Newman will be supported by five senior classmates: Lavodrick Phillips (26 carries, 227 yards, 2 TDs), Holley (27-221-4), Halston French (19-168-2), Lamarcus Justice (17-164-2) and fullback Drennan Starns (15-161-1). Those five combined for more than 900 yards as the Tigers rushed for 4,315 yards and 61 touchdowns as a team last season.

“We like our depth at the skilled positions,” Hardee said. “Riley Winkler is our quarterback. He’s got a year under his belt, and he’s done a good job this offseason. He’s gotten bigger and stronger.”

Centerville was seldom put in position to need its passing game. Winkler last year completed only 40.4% of his passes (23 of 57) for 376 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions.

“With that extra year of experience, I feel more ready,” Winkler said. “I think that will just benefit us along the road as we progress throughout the season.”

While the Tigers prefer to stay grounded, Hardee says they aren’t scared to throw the football.

“We feel like we’ve got some good targets,” Hardee said. “Wade Neyland, we expect him to have a great year. He’s going to be stepping in at the tight end spot. We can use him in various ways. He’s a big target with good hands. Andrew Newman is a dynamic player that we can get him the ball in space. Cade Smith is a threat out at the wideout with his speed.”

Centerville returns a pair of all-district offensive linemen in Keaton Crowley and 6-foot-6, 328-pound James Wright.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot over the last couple of years,” Wright said. “I’ve gotten better with my footwork, and I’m a little bit stronger.”

Centerville also will have to replace Hancock’s production on defense as he had a team-high 111 tackles. Holley will help fill in after making 69 tackles, including 10 for losses, last year.

“Defensively, we were real pleased with where we were at last year,” Hardee said. “We feel like we’re going to be younger in the back end, but we’re going to be really athletic in the back end.”

Centerville’s unknown is the first-year starters.

“We have to have a few young kids step up who haven’t been under the lights,” Hardee said. “They’re going to have to step up and play big roles for us, and we’re excited about them. They’ve worked hard, and they’ve got good leadership.”

If Centerville meets Timpson in the playoffs for a third straight year, the young Tigers will be battle tested after playing eighth-ranked Crawford and Mart, which is ranked second in 2A Division II.

Centerville and Timpson are both chasing that elusive first state title. Centerville reached the semifinals in 2014 and ’16. Bussey has led the Bears to their best three-year record in school history at 40-3, each time falling in the semifinals. Timpson opened the season ranked second behind Refugio by Texas Football.

“It’s just one day at a time, and we understand we’ve got to get better,” Hardee said. “We’ve got a senior-heavy team this year. These guys have had some good seasons throughout their career, and they want to finish this thing off right. But they understand we got here through hard work, and they continued that through the spring, and we’ve had a good summer. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”