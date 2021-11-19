Centerville dominates Hawkins in 49-14 area victory

Centerville converted fourth downs on its first two TD drives. Hancock, the blocking back for the punter, took the snap and converted the fourth-and-10 with a 13-yard run. On the next possession, Tiger quarterback Sully Hill followed center Tanner Welch for a 9-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Centerville 36.

Hawkins wasn’t as fortunate on its fourth-down gambles, getting stopped three times in the first half, including twice at its own 43. Centerville’s Cooper Fisher and Hancock teamed up on the first stop at the 43 and defensive tackle Kelly led the surge on the second stop at the 43.

It took Centerville only four plays to cover the first 43 yards with Hill sneaking in from the 1 for the score. Senior Tyrese White, who played in the band last year after missing his sophomore season with an injury, sprinted 46 yards on his only carry of the first half with 64 seconds left as the Tigers overcame their fifth penalty of the game.

Centerville freshman Jake Pineda kicked seven extra points and junior Zach Taylor averaged 54 on two points with both rolling to the Hawkins’ 1-yard line.

Centerville’s final touchdown was a 9-yard reception by sophomore Cade Smith from Hill.

Hawkins used two quarterbacks, one to run the spread and the other under center, but the emphasis was on the run in both formations. Kayden Upchurch and Jeramy Torres, a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, had a few nice runs, but combined for only 100 yards on 23 carries. Hawkins did rush for 164 yards, but completed only 3 of 11 passes for 32 yards.

