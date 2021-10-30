Centerville 58, Normangee 21

NORMANGEE — Six different Centerville Tigers ran for touchdowns as they stormed past Normangee 58-21 to finish an undefeated run in District 11-2A Division I play Friday at Panther Stadium.

Andrew Newman ran for 128 yards and a TD for Centerville (9-1, 5-0), while Paxton Hancock had 125 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. LeVodrick Phillips and Halston French each had two TD runs, while DD Sterns and Karter Kornegay each had one as the Tigers ran for 523 yards on 40 carries. BJ Kelly helped pave the way for the ground game with nine knockdown blocks.

Hancock also had 10 tackles, one for a loss and one quarterback hurry for the Tiger defense, and Kelly had five tackles, two for a loss and another quarterback hurry.

Izaha Jones scored TDs on runs of 1 and 6 yards for Normangee (5-5, 3-2), and Van Winkle had a 4-yard TD run with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will be off next week before starting the playoffs.