Centerville 56, Normangee 0

NORMANGEE — Paxton Hancock ran for 157 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries to power the Centerville Tigers past the Normangee Panthers 56-0 on Thursday in District 12-2A Division I action.

Hancock scored on runs of 15, 1, 11 and 1 yards for a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Andrew Newman added a 22-yard TD run early in the second quarter, and Hancock scored again on a 60-yard run for a 41-0 halftime lead. Newman ran for 90 yards on just four carries.

Centerville (7-2, 4-0) will wrap up the regular season next Friday at home against Corrigan Camden, while Normangee (0-8, 0-4) will play at Leon.