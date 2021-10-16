Centerville 56, Groveton 6

Centerville (7-1, 3-0) scored 26 points in the first quarter and led 42-6 at halftime. Halston French ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and Paxton Hancock had 128 yards and a TD on 12 carries. LeVodrick Phillips also ran for 33 yards and two TDs on four carries, while Angel Villarreal and Karter Kornegay also had TD runs. Paving the way up front, Keaton Crowley had 10 pancake blocks, and BJ Kelly had six, James Wright and James Bodine four each and Cameron Pate three.