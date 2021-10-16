Centerville 56, Groveton 6

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tigers used a big opening act to close the curtains on Groveton 56-6 in District 11-2A Division I play at Tiger Stadium.
Centerville (7-1, 3-0) scored 26 points in the first quarter and led 42-6 at halftime. Halston French ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and Paxton Hancock had 128 yards and a TD on 12 carries. LeVodrick Phillips also ran for 33 yards and two TDs on four carries, while Angel Villarreal and Karter Kornegay also had TD runs. Paving the way up front, Keaton Crowley had 10 pancake blocks, and BJ Kelly had six, James Wright and James Bodine four each and Cameron Pate three.
On defense, Zach Taylor had nine tackles (one for loss), while Zantyl Holley had seven tackles (three for loss), one sack and one forced fumble for the Tigers. Bodine also blocked a punt that Dude West recovered, and Tyrese White had a safety.
Centerville will play at Grapeland next Friday, and Groveton (0-7, 0-3) will host Leon.