Centerville 56, Bremond 7

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tigers chewed up 538 yards on the ground and easily put away Bremond 56-7 in nondistrict play Friday.
Paxton Hancock ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for Centerville (4-1), while Halston French had 100 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Tyrese White added 89 yards and a TD on six carries. Angel Villareal had 87 yards and two TDs on three carries, and Levardrick Phillips had 40 yards and two TDs on five carries.
Centerville didn’t punt and didn’t fumble in a near flawless performance heading into next week’s District 11-2A Division I play at home against Leon.
Bremond (1-4) scored in the second quarter and trailed 25-7 at halftime but couldn’t mount a second-half comeback, finishing with 160 yards total, including 121 on the ground.