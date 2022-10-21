 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centerville 55, Leon 7

JEWETT — Centerville’s Andrew Newman scored on both of his carries and added a 75-yard punt return for a score to help the ninth-ranked Tigers top the Leon Cougars 55-7 in District 12-2A Division I play on Friday.

Newman scored on carries of 44 and 4 yards, and his punt return for a TD put the Tigers up 27-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter. Paxton Hancock also had 60 yards and two TDs on six carries for Centerville (6-2, 3-0), while the Tigers’ Josh Robinson scored on both sides of the ball, returning an interception 30 yards for a TD and scoring on a 12-yard run to close out the first half.

Leon’s lone score came on Cooper Stevens’ 27-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Centerville plays at Normangee next week, while Leon (1-7, 1-2) travels to face West Hardin.

