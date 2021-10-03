 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centerville 54, Leon 8
0 comments

Centerville 54, Leon 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CENTERVILLE — A steady ground game, big-play pass attack and menacing defense, the Centerville Tigers opened District 11-2A Division I play with a 54-8 victory over Leon on Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Paxton Hancock ran for 115 yards and a touchdown for Centerville (5-1, 1-0), while Tyrese White had 70 yards and a TD and Halston French had 39 yards and another TD. LeVodrick Phillips added 33 yards and two TDs as the Tigers churned out 397 yards on 43 carries.

Centerville’s Sullivan Hill completed just 2 of 5 passes, but the big plays both went for TDs as Ethan Flori caught a 78-yard TD pass and Cameron Pate caught a 33-yarder.

Centerville held Leon (3-3, 0-1) to 90 total yards including 29 on 27 carries.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 75, Riesel 13
Football

Franklin 75, Riesel 13

FRANKLIN — Franklin rushed for 536 yards as a team with brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington leading the way to a 75-13 victory over Riesel in…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert