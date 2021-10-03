Centerville 54, Leon 8

CENTERVILLE — A steady ground game, big-play pass attack and menacing defense, the Centerville Tigers opened District 11-2A Division I play with a 54-8 victory over Leon on Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Paxton Hancock ran for 115 yards and a touchdown for Centerville (5-1, 1-0), while Tyrese White had 70 yards and a TD and Halston French had 39 yards and another TD. LeVodrick Phillips added 33 yards and two TDs as the Tigers churned out 397 yards on 43 carries.