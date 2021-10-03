Centerville 54, Leon 8

CENTERVILLE — A steady ground game, big-play pass attack and menacing defense, the Centerville Tigers opened District 11-2A Division I play with a 54-8 victory over Leon on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Paxton Hancock ran for 115 yards and a touchdown for Centerville (5-1, 1-0), while Tyrese White had 70 yards and a TD and Halston French had 39 yards and another TD. LeVodrick Phillips added 33 yards and two TDs as the Tigers churned out 397 yards on 43 carries.
Centerville’s Sullivan Hill completed just 2 of 5 passes, but the big plays both went for TDs as Ethan Flori caught a 78-yard TD pass and Cameron Pate caught a 33-yarder.
Centerville held Leon (3-3, 0-1) to 90 total yards including 29 on 27 carries.