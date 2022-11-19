 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

VAN — Andrew Newman ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Paxton Hancock had 132 yards and two scores to lead Centerville to a 54-13 victory over Honey Grove in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs Friday.

Newman scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter, and Hancock scored on a 66-yard run early in the second quarter to give Centerville (10-2) a 14-0 lead. Honey Grove scored late in the second quarter to get within a touchdown, but the Tigers scored five straight touchdowns to put away the game.

Centerville advances to face Timpson (12-0) next Friday in Jacksonville. Timpson advanced with a 49-7 victory over Frankston (9-3).

Honey Grove ends its season at 9-3.

