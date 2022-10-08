Centerville 48, West Hardin 14

SARATOGA — Andrew Newman and Paxton Hancock each ran for two first-half touchdowns to stake Centerville to a big lead, and the Tigers cruised to a 48-14 victory over West Hardin in their District 12-2A Division I opener Friday night at Oiler Stadium.

Newman scored on runs of 29 and 25 yards, and Hancock scored on a 3-yarder in the first 6 minutes of the game. Dude West added a 20-yard touchdown run late in the period, then Hancock scored again on a 4-yard run late in the second half for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Jake Pineda also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Cameron Pate in the second half, and Lamarcus Justice scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to ice the victory for Centerville (4-2, 1-0).

The Tigers gained 356 yards and 23 first downs to the Oilers’ 154 yards and seven first downs. Hancock finished with 125 yards on just eight carries and caught one pass for 16 yards.

Centerville also generated four turnovers, including three fumbles, without committing one of its own.

The Tigers will host Groveton next Friday, while West Hardin (2-4, 0-1) will play at Normangee.