Centerville 44, Teague 29

TEAGUE — Centerville’s offense ruled the night as the Tigers churned out 55 yards in a 44-29 victory over the Teague Lions in nondistrict action Friday.

Centerville’s Paxton Hancock ran for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries. He also completed a 30 yard pass to add to his performance.

Centerville Quarterback Riley Winkler completed 6 of 9 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Wade Neyland with 5:05 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Centerville (2-1) will host Mart in nondistrict play next week, and Teague (0-3) travels to Buffalo.

