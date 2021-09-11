 Skip to main content
Centerville 42, Thorndale 28
Centerville 42, Thorndale 28

Centerville’s Austin French ran for 165 yards and six touchdowns as the Tigers roared loudest in the third quarter for a 42-28 victory over Thorndale in nondistrict play Friday.

Leading 20-14 at halftime, Centerville (2-1) took control with two French TD runs of 29 and 1 yard. French ran in one conversion, and Zach Taylor booted an extra point for a 35-14 lead to all but ice the victory.

LaVodrick Phillips added 132 yards on 16 carries, and Paxton Hancock had 102 yards on 14 carries for the Tigers, who ran for 414 yards on 57 carries overall. They generated 24 first downs to 10 for Thorndale (2-1).

