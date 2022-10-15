Centerville 42, Groveton 7

CENTERVILLE — Centerville’s Paxton Hancock ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 42-7 win over the Groveton Indians in District 12-2A Division I play Friday.

Andrew Newman scored on a 23-yard run with 5:22 left in the first quarter to give Centerville (5-2, 2-0) the lead. Hancock then had his three rushing TDs and Halston French scored on a 6-yard run with 56 seconds left in the second quarter as the Tigers built a 35-0 halftime lead.

Centerville’s Zantayl Holley added a 31-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter. The Tigers’ offense combined for 403 yards on the ground, while their defense held the Indians to 132 total yards.

Newman finished with 59 yards on six carries.

Centerville travels to face Leon next week, while Groveton (1-6, 0-2) hosts Normangee.