Centerville 38, Alto 16
ALTO — Centerville seized control of a close game with a big second half to beat Alto 38-16 on Friday in District 11-2A Division I play.

Leading 17-16 at halftime, Centerville (6-1, 2-0) began pulling away on Halston French’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The defense then contributed when Angel Villareal returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and 31-16 lead. Lavoderick Phillips added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Paxton Hancock led the Tigers in rushing with 212 yards and a TD on 29 carries. French had 161 yards on 20 carries, and Phillips ran for 50 yards on five carries as Centerville combined for 464 yards on 40 carries. The Tigers finished with 25 first downs and 479 yards of offense to Alto’s six first downs and 172 yards.

Centerville will host Groveton next week, while Alto (3-2, 1-1) will play at Leon.

