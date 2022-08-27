Centerville 35, Buffalo 6

CENTERVILLE — Running back Paxton Hancock ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Centerville Tigers past the Buffalo Bison 35-6 as the schools renewed their rivalry on the gridiron Friday.

Hancock needed just 13 carries to dominate the game, while teammate Zantayl Holley added 28 yards and a TD on two carries. Centerville quarterback Riley Winkler also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Pate in the second quarter. Winkler completed 3 of 7 passes for 72 yards and the one score.

Buffalo’s only score came on a short TD pass during the third quarter. The Tiger defense held the Bison to 155 total yards, while Centerville generated 328.

Centerville will play at Crawford next Friday.