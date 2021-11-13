Centerville 34, Rosebud-Lott 7

BREMOND — Centerville used an explosive second quarter to help put away Rosebud-Lott 34-7 on Friday in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs.

The Tigers (10-1) tied the score at 7 in the first quarter on Andrew Newman’s 80-yard kickoff return, then they seized control of the game with three second-quarter TDs. Newman scored again on a 44-yard pass from Sullivan Hill followed by Paxton Hancock’s 3-yard TD run and Ethan Flori’s 19-yard interception return for a TD.

Leading 28-7 at halftime, Centerville leaned on its defense in the second half then put away the game with Hancock’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Hancock led the way, rushing for 238 yards on 27 carries. Overall, Centerville gained 355 yards and held Rosebud-Lott (6-5) to 173. The Tiger defense also kept the Cougars from converting a third down (0 for 8) or a fourth down (0 for 3). Flori finished with three interceptions, while Angel Villarreal had seven tackles and a sack.

Centerville will face Hawkins (7-4) in the area round at a time and site to be determined. Hawkins advanced with a 31-20 win over Garrison.