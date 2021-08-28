 Skip to main content
Centerville 27, New Waverly 14
Centerville 27, New Waverly 14

CENTERVILLE — Paxton Hancock ran for 156 yards, and Andrew Newman added 81 yards and two touchdowns to lead Centerville past New Waverly 27-14 on Friday.

Centerville controlled the game on the ground, running for 317 total yards. Quarterback Sully Hill also threw for 96 yards and two TDs on just six completions with Ethan Flori catching both TD passes, including a 22-yarder in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

