Centerville 26, Palestine Westwood 20 (OT)

PALESTINE — Paxton Hancock ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime as the Tigers beat Palestine Westwood 26-20 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Centerville (3-1) led 20-14 at halftime, but Westwood (1-3) rallied to tie the score with a field goal in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Panthers opened overtime by missing a field goal, setting up the Tigers for Hancock’s winning TD.

Halston French had 79 yards on 13 carries for Centerville, while LeVodrick Phillips had six carries for 56 yards and Angel Villarreal two for 22 yards.