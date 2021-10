MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville Mustangs couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Carthage Bulldogs on Friday, losing 54-3 in District 10-4A Division II play. Sophomore Jeramiah Burns led Madisonville (4-5, 2-2) in rushing with 29 yards on seven carries. The Mustangs will end the regular season next Friday at Jasper. Carthage (8-0, 4-0) will host Shepherd.