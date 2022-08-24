Cameron Yoe football team fighting to get out of losing rut

The Cameron Yoemen rolled up their sleeves during the offseason after the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons in almost six decades.

The Yoe made the playoffs last year, but a 42-38 bi-district loss saddled the team with a 4-7 record. That came on the heels of a 4-5 season that ended a decade run of playoff trips that included six double-digit winning seasons, including a trio of state championships (2012-15).

“Last year was a tough year. We were a little disappointed,” junior offensive lineman Mason Leifeste said. “We ended way too soon. This year, we’re coming back. We’re ready to make it further. It kind of got us mad. It got us fired up. We kind of feel we let the whole town down.”

The team has drawn much closer, senior wide receiver/defensive back Trayjen Wilcox said.

“We’ve bonded more. We’ve talked. We’ve been in the weight room together more,” Wilcox said. “We just do things as a team better.”

It’s left the players mentally stronger.

“It’s strengthened us,” Leifeste said. “When we’ve come to workouts, you’ll notice everybody is fired up. Everybody is ready to go. Everybody is intense. There’s not very much joking around. Everybody there is wanting to get business done, so we can prove everybody wrong and get back to our normal selves.”

The attitude change should help a defense that allowed at least 40 points in five games last season.

“We’ve got a new defense this year. We’re trying something a little different,” senior linebacker Braylon Jones said. “The key to the Yoe defense is we’re going to be heavy run-stoppers for sure.”

Jones is among seven returning defensive starters. Senior linebacker Colton Barbo, senior defensive back Landen Greene and junior defensive back Ja’Quorius Hardman were all second-team, all-district picks.

“We’re going to run a three-man front, and then we’re going to have two middle linebackers and two outside linebackers,” Jones said. “This doesn’t affect me too much from last year. I was still in the middle last year. We still have two middle linebackers, but we didn’t have two outsides.”

Jones said he’ll do less in pass coverage.

“I’m more of an add-on pass rusher, watching for screens, draws and stuff like that,” Jones said.

Cameron has to replace eight starters from an offense that scored 57 or more points four times.

Junior Braylan Drake replaces all-district quarterback Ryan Muniz. Drake was 7-of-15 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown in limited action last year, but the time as Muniz’s backup helped him read coverages.

“I think I’m a good dual-threat quarterback,” Drake said. “I can throw the ball well. I can run well. I’m just real good in the pocket.”

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Drake has plenty of playmakers in Kason Goolsby (43 receptions, 471 yards, 2 TDs), Wilcox (22-461-6) and Pharrell Hemphill (24-596-12).

“I feel like I’m a great playmaker,” Wilcox said. “I don’t feel like I have too many weaknesses. I don’t feel like anybody can do what I do. I just make plays. I just play football.”

The Yoe receivers complement each other.

“I trust those three guys a whole lot,” Drake said. “We’ll be throwing the ball a whole lot.”

The 6-3, 240-pound Leifeste liked what he saw during the offseason.

“You can look around from every single position, it’s the same thing — everybody is flying around on the field during conditioning and in football drills,” Leifeste said. “I mean, they’re getting after it. They really are.”

Leifeste said he has to work hard every single play to be successful.

“I’m not necessarily one of the strongest guys out there,” he said. “I use leverage. I try to stay low. You’ll always have to find ways, not just in football but life — you have to work around stuff. Football is a good way to learn because you’re not always going to be the biggest, the strongest guy. You’re going to get outhorsed. You’ve kind of got to figure out a way. You’ve got to make it work whenever it won’t work.”

That also describes the team, which is trying to avoid the program’s third straight losing season, which hasn’t happened since 1944.

“We just move forward,” Drake said. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to improve this year, because we’ve all been working hard during the offseason.”

• NOTES — Cameron’s District 11-3A-I, which includes Class 3A Division I defending state champion Lorena, got a lot tougher with the addition of Franklin, which won the 3A-II state title last year. Franklin replaces Caldwell, which didn’t win a league game in 2021. ... The last time Cameron had back-to-back losing seasons was 1962 (4-6) and ’63 (4-5).