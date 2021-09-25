Cameron wins convincingly over Caldwell in District 11-3A-I opener

CALDWELL — The Cameron Yoemen football team dominated the Caldwell Hornets 70-0 on Friday in the District 11-3A Division I opener for both teams.
The Yoemen (1-4, 1-0) generated 601 total yards of offense to earn its first win of the season. Caldwell (2-3, 0-1) had four turnovers and only 201 total yards of offense, dropping its third straight.
Cameron quarterback Ryan Muniz completed 15 of 16 passes for 429 yards and six touchdowns to four different players. He threw three touchdowns passes on consecutive attempts over one stretch and played just three quarters.
The Yoemen had four receivers with at least 100 receiving yards, three of whom also had two TD catches.
Senior receiver Jaidyn Sanchez caught the first score of the day, outrunning the Hornet defense for a 50-yard TD catch. He paced the Yoemen in receiving yards with 141 yards on seven catches. He also caught a 29-yard score in the back corner of the end zone with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Junior receiver Trayjen Wilcox had three catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Wilcox caught a 58-yard TD pass from Muniz in the second quarter and a 72-yarder from backup Braylan Drake in the fourth.
Junior wideout Pharrell Hemphill had two catches for 110 yards for two TDs. Sophomore running back Javares Crittendon had 128 receiving yards and a TD on four receptions.
The Yoemen also had two touchdowns on the ground. Senior running back Fabian Salomon had 14 rushing yards and a score, and senior receiver Phaibian Bynaum had 53 yards, including a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
The majority of Caldwell’s offense came in the running game. Senior Jamar Hewitt had 25 carries for 77 yards before leaving with an injury on Caldwell’s final possession of the first half. Senior Laramie Pieper played in relief with 11 carries for 39 yards in the second half.
Cameron’s defense was equally dominant, pitching a shutout while forcing four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.
Caldwell played without starting quarterback senior Ryan Shupak, who was out with injury. Junior backup Travis Balcar completed 6 of 18 passes for 46 yards and two interceptions.
Cameron senior cornerback Javoun Goldsby returned the first interception 21 yards for a TD.
The second interception came on a fourth down with about five minutes left in the second quarter, when Drake, who doubled as a safety for the Yoemen, intercepted Balcar, nearly taking it in for a score before fumbling the ball, which was recovered by Caldwell at its own 4-yard line.