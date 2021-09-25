Cameron wins convincingly over Caldwell in District 11-3A-I opener

CALDWELL — The Cameron Yoemen football team dominated the Caldwell Hornets 70-0 on Friday in the District 11-3A Division I opener for both teams.

The Yoemen (1-4, 1-0) generated 601 total yards of offense to earn its first win of the season. Caldwell (2-3, 0-1) had four turnovers and only 201 total yards of offense, dropping its third straight.

Cameron quarterback Ryan Muniz completed 15 of 16 passes for 429 yards and six touchdowns to four different players. He threw three touchdowns passes on consecutive attempts over one stretch and played just three quarters.

The Yoemen had four receivers with at least 100 receiving yards, three of whom also had two TD catches.

Senior receiver Jaidyn Sanchez caught the first score of the day, outrunning the Hornet defense for a 50-yard TD catch. He paced the Yoemen in receiving yards with 141 yards on seven catches. He also caught a 29-yard score in the back corner of the end zone with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Junior receiver Trayjen Wilcox had three catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Wilcox caught a 58-yard TD pass from Muniz in the second quarter and a 72-yarder from backup Braylan Drake in the fourth.