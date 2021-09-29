Cameron senior QB Ryan Muniz earns weekly statewide award

Cameron senior quarterback Ryan Muniz was named the Built Ford Tough Class 3A player of the week for his performance in the Yoemen’s 70-0 shutout of Caldwell on Friday. Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns in three quarters of work. The threw TD passes of 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83 yards.
Cameron (1-4, 1-0) will host Rockdale (3-2, 1-0) in the Battle of the Bell as the longtime rivals vie for position in District 11-3A Division I.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!