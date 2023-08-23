Before Franklin’s recent run of Texas state football championships, the Cameron Yoemen were one of the teams to beat in the Brazos Valley.

The Yoemen won back-to-back Class 2A Division I titles in 2012-13 and three-peated in 2014 after stepping up to 3A-I.

Cameron would like to return to such lofty status, but to do so the Yoemen first need to get past two-time defending state champion Franklin in District 11-3A-I.

“If you want to be the best, you need to beat the best,” said Cameron offensive coordinator Jack Rhoades, son of head coach Rick Rhoades, who is returning to his alma mater after spending last year as running backs coach at famed Austin Westlake. “The nice thing about having Franklin in your district is you’re going to see them every year and know where you stand. If you take care of business, you’re going to see them again in the playoffs. Our goal is to see Franklin twice this year.”

Last season’s meeting — a 63-7 regular-season defeat — did not go well for the Yoemen, but that was then, and this is now.

Cameron’s offense is highlighted by the return of senior quarterback Braylan Drake, an all-district performer who passed for 2,584 yards and 33 touchdowns last year, and senior running back Kardarius Bradley (1,025 yards rushing, 14 TDs, second team all-district). That will offset the loss of talented kick returner/wide receiver Trayjen Wilcox (63 receptions, 809 yards, nine TDs).

“We are very talented on the offensive side of the ball, not just our skill players but our offensive line has had a really good offseason,” Jack Rhoades said. “They are bigger and stronger and moving well. Obviously, Braylan does a great job as the quarterback, and Kardarius Bradley is a very good running back, but there’s a lot of guys who make those guys go.”

That line includes second-team all-district seniors Colby Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 350-pound pancake specialist at left tackle, and 6-3, 220-pound center Mason Leifeste.

“There’s a few O-linemen coming back — they’re the real deal,” Leifeste said. “There’s so much talent spread throughout the field.”

More than just talent will be needed to beat Franklin, which went 16-0 last season and is favored again by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the No. 1 team in the 3A-I preseason rankings. But the Yoemen say they are ready for the challenge.

“It’s most definitely a challenge — they’re a really good team, but we’re also a good team,” Leifeste said. “They give us a challenge, and we look forward to it because it lets us test how good we really are.”

Drake says Franklin’s presence motivates his teammates to work harder in practice.

“If we don’t practice to a good enough level, we won’t be able to beat those kind of teams,” he said.

The defense, which survived some shootouts last season before succumbing 48-14 to Columbus in the regionals, is led by senior defensive back Ja’Quarious Hardman (177 total tackles, two interceptions), junior linebacker Cade Hubnik (played QB on the JV) and senior safety Kason Goolsby (three interceptions before season was cut short by injury).

Players say the defense is improved, and matching up against teams like Franklin involves intangibles not simply captured by statistics and metrics.

“We have a bunch of speed and a bunch of heart,” Hardman said.

“We just play our heart out and work our butt off every game,” Hubnik added.

Cameron, which made 10 of its 48 playoff appearances in a row from 2010-19, rebounded from its first back-to-back losing seasons in six decades by going 9-4 last season and finishing second in the district behind Franklin. Rick Rhoades, who won those three state titles in his first stint with the team and is 95-28 overall in nine seasons with the Yoemen, returned to much fanfare in 2021 to reboot the team’s chances.

Now he adds his son Jack to the coaching mix. The 2011 Cameron graduate knows the Yoemen have a tall task in district not only against Franklin but also a Lorena team coming off a 7-4 season.

“Franklin is a really good football team, and there’s a lot of really good football teams in our district,” Jack Rhoades said. “There’s not going to be a week off. But our guys understand that and have had a good offseason to prepare for that.”

The younger Rhoades is glad to be back on familiar turf.

“It’s good to be home and to have a group of guys like we have in Cameron,” he said. “They are a big reason why I came home.”